16 Kardashian-Jenner Photoshop fails you can't see once you've seen them

You have to see it to believe it.
one]
The fingers running down the upper right side of Kim's hair have kept me awake at night.
2]
Chicago West looks like a photo of her was dragged and dropped in this family Halloween photo.
3]
I spy with my little eye on Khloe Kardashian's two thumbs.
4]
In fact, he actually seems to have quite a few extra fingers!
5]
If Kim had cut the car behind her, perhaps no one would have known.
6]
You can't see how much airbrush Kris Jenner used in this photo after Gordon Ramsey posted another version.
7]
Meanwhile, it may be difficult to notice at first, but Kim's eyes are clearer in this photo compared to the one her stylist posted.
8]
Kourtney Kardashian's legs just … don't make sense here.
9]
It's impossible not to see that Kim K's butt is really waaaay smaller than usual in this photo.
10]
TBH, North West is pretty well retouched in this image, but the main gift is that it's not looking in the same direction as everyone else.
eleven]
When I first saw this photo of Kim Kardashian … I didn't think it was Kim Kardashian.
12]
Khloe Kardashian almost got her way if it weren't for the slight curve at the bottom of the mirror.
13]
The same goes for the fame at the bottom of the door in this Kim selfie.
14]
And actually the same goes for the curved door frame next to the white dress in this photo too!
fifteen.
I find it quite amusing that Kim announced her perfume by taking a photo shoot of a bottle in her hand.
sixteen.
And finally, in this season 16 photo shoot for KUWTKKhloe's legs and Kendall's left knee are nowhere to be found.
