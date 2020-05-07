109-Year-Old Woman Living Second Pandemic Celebrates Birthday With Socially Distant Parade – Up News Info Tampa

– A Kentucky woman who has lived through two world wars and now two world pandemics celebrated her 109th birthday on Wednesday with a surprise parade.

Ruth Harrington was smiling under her protective mask, greeting each of the nearly 40 vehicles from a socially safe distance as they drove through the River Bend Retreat Center in Kuttawa.

"We are honored to celebrate Ruth, who is our oldest resident at River’s Bend," administrator Stacey Bullock told The Lane Report. "He has been waiting for this all week, so we are delighted to celebrate his birthday while making sure that he continues to have a long and happy life."

The caravan included fire trucks decorated with pink balloons, mayors of three nearby towns, loved ones, and five generations of their descendants with signs and noise signals.

"It must be really special for her," Hannah Lee, the caravan rider, told WPSD. "I mean, look, she's still alive and with her family, which is wonderful."

Harrington is the owner of the Calvert City Drive-In Movie Theater in Calvert City. She and her husband moved to Kentucky in the 1950s and opened the drive-in theater in 1953.

Just five years ago, Harrington was still signing employee checks. Ruth's grandson John Harrington said he was still handing out tickets in the late 1990s.

"Favorite memories would be being at the drive-in, seeing the business operating with her, and Christmas at Grandma's house," she told WPSD.

Ruth's family includes eight grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren, most of whom live in western Kentucky and participated in the parade.