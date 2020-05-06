Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid fans are convinced they are already engaged after seeing their new tattoo!

Zayn Malik has a new tattoo and fans have a theory about what it means! As you may know, the former One Direction singer has a poem written on his arm and people think it means that he and his pregnant supermodel girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, are already engaged!

While the pregnancy has already been confirmed, the world has yet to hear any official word about a possible engagement.

Also, Gigi has not been seen rocking something like an engagement ring either!

However, fans of the couple think they've figured out the fact that he might have already asked the big question!

Rumors were already circulating, but it all escalated as soon as jeweler George Khalife published a snap of Zayn's arm in his GI Stories.

While the image was to show the singer's evil eye bracelet at the time, social media users focused on something else that could also be seen: his new tattoo!

Zayn's new tattoo is Kahlil Gibran's poem "About Love and Marriage,quot; 🖤 pic.twitter.com/LNHR8ZW9YZ – Updates from Zayn Malik and more (@ZMDailyNews) May 2, 2020

It seems like a long quote, but some translated it and concluded that it is Kahlil Gibran's poem "On Love and Marriage,quot;.

Some fans were quick to point out that it is a poem generally read at weddings as well.

It reads: ‘Sing and dance and be happy together, but may each of you be alone. Give your hearts, but not to mutual care. Stand together, but not too close. Because the pillars of the temple are separated and the oak and the cypress do not grow in the shadow of the other. "

Then, another alleged lead came up when George also shared a second photo on his IG account that featured Zayn and Gigi holding hands while they both wore matching Evil Eye bracelets.

Here are some of the reactions to the post: "Zayn and Gigi got matching bracelets." / "Zayn has a new tattoo, Khalil Gibran's poem,quot; About Love and Marriage. "Everyone is getting married, my ZiGi heart is very happy." "I feel like Zayn and Gigi are already secretly engaged."



