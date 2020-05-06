XTR and Wavelength Launch Fund to Help Doc Filmmakers Affected by COVID-19 – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Fighting documentary filmmakers are offered grants to help them complete projects affected by the closure of COVID-19.

XTR, the documentary studio created by RYOT founder Bryn Mooser and Tear down the house Producer Wavelength Productions has partnered to launch the Keep The Lights On fund.

The collaboration will offer filmmakers between $ 5,000 and $ 10,000 to help support post-production budgets or filmmakers' personal expenses during closing.

XTR, which is behind the next wrestling document You can't kill David Arquette, It is offering the money through its XTR Film Society, while it is the latest grant offering from Wavelength Productions, a female-run production company, along with its Wave Grant.

Related story Dealing with the COVID-19 Crisis: David Arquette and Bryn Mooser on how the cancellation of SXSW failed to Suplex & # 39; You can't kill David Arquette & # 39; from XTR

The fund will be available to US-based documentary filmmakers. USA With feature films in post-production, films scheduled for completion in 2020 before the pandemic, films that address contemporary issues, and premium films with characters that have high -ability to distribute.

%MINIFYHTML2785c73a768af439afe2e3b0d590d41812%

The two companies said they wanted to emphasize that financing is not intended to boost physical production when distancing is essential.

Applications are open and available here and the Up News Info is May 15. Decisions will be made before May 29 and grants can be implemented within 48 hours of acceptance.

Mooser told Up News Info that XTR has around 10 documentaries in production right now and that some are being finished in the editing room. "I think this moment is going to see a real boom in documentaries and non-fiction in general, these are things that can continue to be done through social distancing or quarantine," he said.

Kathryn Everett, Film Director at XTR, added: “We hope these grants can provide the much-needed help from our friends in the documentary community, made up of some of the most inspiring, hard-working and hard-working creatives on the planet. We need to support each other now more than ever as we begin to rebuild our industry. Keep the Lights On is quick and direct relief for needy filmmakers. "

Jenifer Westphal, founder of Wavelength Productions, said: “Wavelength is pleased to partner with XTR to support our community. The power of collaboration is what holds us together even in these difficult times. Wavelength is proud to provide significant support to other artists until we can come together again to celebrate our great stories. ”