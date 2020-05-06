World Coronavirus Tracker – The New York Times

Caught violating his own social distancing council, a leading British scientist resigns from a government panel.
Neil Ferguson, the epidemiologist whose terrifying projections of coronavirus deaths precipitated the closure in Britain, resigned from the government's scientific advisory group on Tuesday, after admitting that he violated the rules of social estrangement by unlawfully meeting his lover.
Dr. Ferguson, whose research also influenced thinking. At the White House, he said in a statement to The Daily Telegraph, which first reported the story, "I accept that I made a judgment mistake and took the wrong course of action."
"I deeply regret any impairment of the clear messages around the continuing need for social estrangement," said Dr. Ferguson, who has become a household name in Britain in the past two months, preaching the virtues of staying separate.
Leading a respected team of scientists at Imperial College London, Dr. Ferguson has been an influential voice in infectious disease. But it reached a new level of prominence in mid-March, with a report warning that without measures to control it, the virus could kill 250,000 to 510,000 Britons.
During this period of confinement, The Telegraph reported that Dr. Ferguson, 51, allowed a woman with whom he had a relationship to visit him at home. He had just emerged from his own isolation after suffering from Covid-19.
In his statement to The Telegraph, he said: "I acted in the belief that I was immune, had tested positive for coronavirus, and completely isolated myself for almost two weeks after developing symptoms."
Dr. Ferguson sat in on the secret Emergency Scientific Advisory Group, or SAGE. Their membership was only formally confirmed on Monday, when the government released the names of 50 of the 52 members.
With approaching 30,000 coronavirus deaths, Britain has been one of the worst affected countries, and the government's handling of the crisis has been affected. hard scrutiny
A major media network in the Philippines was forced off the air on Tuesday, making it the first major broadcaster to face that fate during the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte, who is cracking down on the media they criticized. your leadership.
The government's telecommunications commission issued a cease and desist order from ABS-CBN Corp. a day after the media giant's broadcast franchise expired, which is granted by Congress.
Critics have said the timing of the move is especially bad for viewers, who have a greater need for timely information during the pandemic.
Duterte had previously warned that it would not allow the renewal of the ABS-CBN broadcast franchise. The House of Representatives, which is packed with Mr. Duterte's allies, has introduced several bills supporting the renewal of the network's license.
The network, which has closely documented Mr. Duterte's brutal drug war that has left thousands of people dead, said it would comply with the order.
"Millions of Filipinos will lose their source of news and entertainment when ABS-CBN is ordered to go off the air on television and radio tonight when people need crucial and timely information as the nation deals with the Covid pandemic- 19 ", the company said.
ABS-CBN is known for its iconic prime-time news show, TV Patrol, as well as for its soap operas and late-night variety television shows. Their offerings also include coverage of popular sports like basketball and boxing.
Human Rights Watch denounced the government's decision to shut down the network, saying the attorney general should "stop acting like Duterte's attack dog."
Just before India entered the shutdown on March 24, a magician named Karan Singh canceled all of his public shows and issued an invitation to his 42,000 Instagram followers. It would be free, via Skype, for anyone who contacted him. It could be one person, two people, 50, whatever. Reserve a space and he will appear in your home, virtually, for a set of 15 minutes.
"You don't need advice on how to treat a wizard's coronavirus," he said, wearing a black polo shirt and speaking seriously, with a slight British accent, on his laptop camera. "But what you can getting from a magician is entertainment. "
That was over 400 shows ago. From his room in New Delhi, Mr. Singh has spent approximately 12 hours a day, almost every day, performing card tricks and feats of mentalism throughout India, the core of his fan base, as well as in Canada, Great Britain, Sweden, Italy, Germany, Nepal, the United States, Mexico, Singapore, Australia, and the list goes on.
A variety of artists, from musicians to chefs to dancers, have found ways to act during the Covid-19 crisis. Most publish their work on the web and call the masses. 28-year-old Mr. Singh, who studied acting in London and typically plays corporate concerts and small theaters, has taken a more door-to-door approach. In part, the goal was self-preservation.
"I did it for my mental health, because I would have gone crazy if I had not had an audience to act," he said in an interview. "This gives me a way out."
On Wednesday morning, long lines of legal employees took to the streets as they waited to file documents in the recently reopened Hong Kong courts. More office workers had traded in their sweatpants for pencil skirts, and the restaurants were full of calls for Mother's Day reservations.
After more than two weeks of not registering new local infections, Hong Kong has cautiously restarted some previously restricted activities. Public officials no longer work from home, and museums and public libraries partially reopened on Wednesday. Mahjong gyms, cinemas, bars, and lounges will open on Friday, but not nightclubs or karaoke establishments.
Jill Raymont, a retired teacher, and her husband were among the first people to visit the Hong Kong Museum of Art overlooking Victoria Harbor. Like most people on the street, they wore face masks: theirs was hot pink. They had expected the pandemic by hiking and walking, but now they opted for indoor activities as the weather got hot and humid.
At the museum entrance, large white circles painted on the floor indicated where people should stand. Visitors were limited to two-hour sessions.
Raymont said she was glad the city had never required a complete closure, instead of responding to the pandemic with the near-universal use of face masks and a variety of measures, such as disinfecting elevator buttons every hour.
"We have not stopped living," he said. "But we will never let our guard down."
He added that it was troubling to see the United States pressing to reopen when the outbreak there, unlike Hong Kong, had not been controlled.
Nearby, Emily Ho, 57, took a daily two-hour walk with her husband along a boardwalk. Crowded with tourists before the outbreak, the area attracted a few walkers but was largely empty on Wednesday. Ms. Ho and her husband were also masked, and she grimaced at another man who had his mask removed.
She admitted that it was nice to wander without the crowds. "But this is not ideal if you think more deeply, you don't want your society to be so calm," he said. Her husband, who works in manufacturing, has been out of a job.
Ms. Ho hoped that it would take many more months to overcome the coronavirus. "It seemed like SARS had ended quickly, compared to now," he said. "This time, we really have to wait for a vaccine."
A New York Times analysis of state data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention begins to offer a picture of how many lives have been lost, not only because of the coronavirus, but also because of the fear of using an overwhelmed health system. A handful of states account for the bulk of the increase in deaths in the United States, according to the analysis: in New York City alone, there have been 23,000 more deaths than normal since mid-March.
Another key group in the White House response, the supply chain task force led by the president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, was made up of young volunteers who had little experience and complicated the government's response, according to A Times investigation. While the federal government warehouses were running empty, Mr. Kushner told volunteers to prioritize the advice of Mr. Trump's political allies and associates, tracked in a spreadsheet called "VIP Update," according to documents. and emails obtained by The Times.
Few of the protagonists, V.I.P. or otherwise, according to a complaint memorandum written by a volunteer and sent to the House Oversight Committee. Administration officials argued that the volunteers, who came from private equity and venture capital firms, had the skills to quickly remove the good slopes from the bad mountain, and that FEMA and other agencies were not equipped to homework.
Israel, whose aggressive response to the coronavirus has kept its death rate at a fraction of that of the United States and other affected nations, is preparing a nationwide serological test of 100,000 citizens to see how widespread the virus has spread in its population and how vulnerable it can be to a new wave of contagion.
The survey, to be conducted in clinics administered by H.M.O. Israelis from a week or two, is one of the biggest efforts to determine the prevalence of antibodies against Covid-19. Germany has also announced antibody tests using a nationally representative sample.
The results could help decide how quickly companies and schools should be allowed to return to normal operations. On Monday, Israel announced that citizens could leave their homes after a 40-day blockade, but many aspects of economic and social life remain restricted.
Authorities say they hope the survey will identify the portion of the healthy population that has not yet been exposed to the virus, and the portion that has already been exposed but has developed antibodies against the virus. The answers could have huge implications for a country's ability to resist a new wave of the virus.
If antibody testing shows that a sizable portion of the population has developed antibodies, that could mean Israel is on the road to "collective immunity,quot; and would be well equipped to resist further outbreaks.
Two new studies offer compelling evidence that children It can transmit the virus, providing what epidemiologists say are strong arguments in favor of keeping schools closed around the world.
A Chinese study Published last week in the journal Science, he analyzed data from Wuhan and Shanghai, and found that children were about a third as susceptible to infection as adults. But when schools were open, they found that children had roughly three times more contacts with other people than adults, three times more opportunities to become infected, essentially eliminating their risk.
Based on their data, the researchers estimated that closing schools could reduce cases by 40 to 60 percent.
The second study, in Germany, was led by Christian Drosten, a leading virologist whose laboratory It has examined about 60,000 people for the coronavirus. According to other studies, he and his colleagues found many more infected adults than children. But children who test positive are as virus-positive as adults, sometimes more, even if they are asymptomatic, and therefore presumably just as infectious, their team found.
The new studies were released amid alarm about a possible link. between Covid-19 and toxic shock or Kawasaki disease, a rare disease in children that is associated with inflammation of the blood vessels. At least 15 children in New York City, many of whom tested positive for Covid-19, have been hospitalized with symptoms of the disease, and several European countries have also reported cases.
As Covid-19 cuts a wide swath through the monasteries and parishes of the Russian Orthodox Church, many clerics are thundering against the coronavirus and the government's efforts to contain it, creating a deep gap between the generally allied powers of the church and the state.
As the government tries to block public gatherings as church services, some priests have easily complied, keeping parish doors closed and urging worshipers to participate via video link.
But others preach that it is impossible to become infected in a church or threaten to condemn those who impose or obey the restrictions. They have resisted closing even monasteries ravaged by the virus.
A bishop in the northern Komi region declared that ringing the church bells was the best way to combat the pandemic. He stated that the word coronavirus, from the Latin meaning crown, "is not accidental, but is linked to the coronation and enthronement of the Antichrist."
The outbreak of discord is rare within the rigidly hierarchical church. Patriarch Kirill, the head of the church and an ally of President Vladimir V. Putin, has hesitated between enforcing the government's social distancing orders and appeasing the most fervent clergy. He urged the faithful to skip Easter services last month, but left it to each diocese to celebrate them.
The patriarch issued an order last week that monastery abbots and parish rectors in Moscow must comply with the blockade measures, but so far he has taken formal disciplinary action against a single cleric: the relatively liberal Andrei Kuraev, who mocked the head of a Moscow cathedral that had died from the virus.
Russia has registered more than 10,000 new confirmed infections per day.
Bana Abdalla Ali, who tirelessly defended basketball in Somalia and promoted the sport among youth in a nation ravaged by civil war, died on April 28 in London. He was 54 years old.
Her death came after she contracted the new coronavirus, her family said.
Ali gained prominence for being a vocal defender of basketball in Somalia, spending not only his spare time but also your own money to ensure that the country's players have their chance on the international stage. A basketball enthusiast and a well-known player in Mogadishu before the Somali Civil War began, he served as Secretary General and Chief Marketing Officer for the Somali National Basketball Team over the years, and was also a member of East and Central Africa . City Inter Basketball Committee. Read the complete obituary.
The reports were contributed by Abdi Latif Dahir, Elaine Yu, Apoorva Mandavilli, Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs, Andrew Higgins, Jason Gutiérrez, Mark Landler, David Segal, Abdi Latif Dahir and Natalie Kitroeff.
