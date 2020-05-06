Woody Harrelson, John Goodman, Pete Davidson, Tiffany Haddish – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: They are furry. They are fabulous. And now The rare brothers The cast is ready. Woody Harrelson, John Goodman, Tiffany Haddish, and Pete Davidson lead the upcoming EP adult toon series Mark Canton and Courtney Solomon based on the hippie-era underground comic.

Harrelson, Goodman, Haddish, and Davidson are signed for the eight-episode series, which was announced at Comic-Con last year and is being purchased online. We hear pilot production is almost complete, and work has begun on the other 22-minute episodes for a release scheduled for the fall.

Check out the first of the previous four planned episodes, but be aware of its decidedly NSFW nature. And his warning to wear a mask, the Creedence cover, and the appearance of a Donald Trump (guest voice John Di Domenico).

Here is the logline for The Freak Bothers: In 1969, life in San Francisco consists of free love, community life, and political protest. Freewheelin & # 39; Franklin Freek (Harrelson), Fat Freddy Freekowtski (Goodman), Phineas T. Phreakers (Davidson) and their mischievous and evil cat, Kitty (Haddish) spend their days avoiding many things: the eraser, the narcotics and the stable employment – all while looking for an altered state of bliss.

WTG Enterprises



But after partaking of a genetically mutated strain of marijuana, the Freaks wake up 50 years later to discover a very different society. Quickly feeling like fish out of water in a high-tech world of fourth-wave feminism, extreme gentrification, and intense political correctness, the Freaks learn to navigate life in 2020, where, surprisingly, their precious cannabis is now legal.

Written and produced by Silicon Valley alums Dave Krinsky and John Althschuler and Very gifted‘S Daniel Lehrer and Jeremy Lehre, the project was announced at Comic-Con last year. Former-Workaholics Workers Adam Devine and Blake Anderson were its first voice actors. The couple is also an executive producer along with Canton (Power) and Solomon of WTG Enterprises, Gilbert Shelton and Manfred Mroczkowski. King of the hill Former students Alan Cohen and Alan Freedland performed as showrunners, with Jeffrey S. Udall as co-EP.

Starburns Industries (Rick and Morty) and pure imagination

Studies (The Simpsons) are handling the animation.

Harrelson seems ready for the high times: