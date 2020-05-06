Woman armed with shotgun dies in shooting involving Half Moon Bay officers – Up News Info San Francisco

HAY HALF MOON (Up News Info SF) – A suspicious woman armed with a shotgun died Tuesday night in a shooting involving an officer in Half Moon Bay after a confrontation with San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies, according to authorities .

According to social media posts on the official San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Twitter account, around 7:25 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a Caucasian adult woman described as 30 or 40 years at Half Moon Bay. The suspect was seen carrying a shotgun and alcohol in the 800 block of Main Street.

When the officers arrived, they met the woman and gave her multiple verbal orders to drop her weapon. The suspect failed to comply and fired her shotgun at officers.

The deputies returned fire and beat the woman. After authorities' efforts to save life at the scene, the suspect was transported to an area hospital and was pronounced dead after succumbing to her injuries.

The deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on leave as is the standard protocol in shootings involving officers.

The incident is under investigation and San Mateo County authorities will provide more details as information becomes available.