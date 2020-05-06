Home Local News Wolverines lose another player to transfer portal – Up News Info Detroit

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – Michigan guard Cole Bajema entered the transfer portal.

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – DECEMBER 21: Cole Bajema # 22 of the Michigan Wolverines tries to drive around Sean Jenkins # 10 of the Presbyterian Blue Hose during the first half at Crisler Arena on December 21, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus / Getty Images)

The school announced Bajema's decision on Tuesday night. He played in 10 games last season as a freshman.

The 6-foot-7 Bajema averaged 2.6 points per game. You have three years of eligibility left.

Two other Michigan players have already transferred this offseason: David DeJulius to Cincinnati and Colin Castleton to Florida.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

