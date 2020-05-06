With air travel down, why are some planes still full and causing social distancing problems? – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– You may have seen the video last month: a crowded American Airlines from New York City to North Carolina that offered no chance of social estrangement. It is just one of the many stories that have lit up social media with photos or videos.

With so many flights leaving the ground almost full, and passengers clearly violating the advice of public health officials during the coronavirus pandemic, the question is asked: how can planes still be full when air travel is reduced by more than 90% from a year ago?

In some cases, airlines are creating crowds by canceling other flights and packing passengers on the few remaining planes. The carriers say, however, that they are taking steps to allay passenger fears about the spread of the coronavirus. Some block intermediate seats, or allow passengers to pay more, to ensure an empty seat next to them. They are also beginning to require passengers to wear face covers.

Here are some questions and answers about flying during the coronavirus pandemic.

How many people keep flying?

The number of people traveling on airlines is advancing to levels not seen in decades, and there are only about 17 passengers on the average domestic flight. But that is just an average.

The number of people passing through airport security checkpoints has increased since mid-April, but has still dropped 93% from a year ago. The Transportation Security Administration examined 163,692 people on Monday, compared to nearly 2.5 million on the same day the previous year.

It is foolish to think that an airline will adhere to the guidelines of social distancing. Currently abroad it is almost full @AmericanAir I fly and I have never felt less safe or cared in all my life pic.twitter.com/sx5STfHKBI – erin strine (@ErinStrine) April 25, 2020

So why are some flights full?

Partly due to the large number of canceled flights.

"On routes where there used to be dozens of flights between different airlines, there may now be two or three," says Robert Mann, a former airline executive and now a consultant in the New York area.

Airlines cut their flight schedules and then cancel even more flights in the last few days before departure. That may compel passengers who were booked on several different flights to board the same plane.

Planes are more likely to fill up on certain routes, especially those between so-called central airports operated by the same airline.

DO THE AIRLINES SPACE THE PASSENGERS?

Several carriers are blocking some intermediate seats.

Delta Air Lines said Tuesday that until June 30 it will also block some window and aisle seats, leaving 50% of first class and 60% of the main cabin empty. Southwest CEO Gary Kelly said his airline will temporarily limit the number of seats it sells, likely to 67% of capacity.

Frontier Airlines said Monday that until August 31, it will ensure passengers get a half-empty seat next to them, if they pay an additional fee that ranges from $ 39 to $ 89.

"Sure, there are people who say:" Are they charging for social distancing? "No, no, no," Frontier CEO Barry Biffle told The Associated Press. “We are offering the option, and it is guaranteed. We don't think you need it, if everyone wears a face covering, to be safe. "

Brett Snyder, who runs the Cranky Flier website and a California travel concierge business, said it was a great product for Frontier to sell during the travel recession.

"Why not make money on a seat that is going to be empty anyway?" he said.

So far, other operators have not copied Frontier.

What about facial masks?

All major US airlines USA They have announced plans to begin requiring passengers to wear face covers during flights. JetBlue Airways was the first to announce the policy, which took effect on Monday. The big four, Delta, American, United and Southwest, did the same in recent days.

Airlines say they will not allow customers without masks to board a plane. Young children and people with medical conditions that make a mask dangerous will generally be exempt, and others may briefly remove the coatings while eating or drinking.

Airlines also require crew members to wear face masks.

How do airlines clean planes?

Each airline says it has stepped up cleaning the aircraft cabins to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Some, like Delta, say they are using misting machines to spray antiviral chemicals inside the cabin.

Airlines insist that the air inside their planes is safe to breathe. Cabin air in most aircraft is a mix of fresh outside air and recirculated air that passes through high-efficiency HEPA filters designed to trap most of the particles in the air.

HOW LONG WILL THESE CHANGES LAST?

Until there is a proven treatment or vaccine widely available for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, the changes are likely to remain in place.

If people start venturing out on planes this summer, it won't look anything like summer 2019.

Traffic "will be light, you will have to wear a mask, there will be social distancing on airplanes and reduced on-board service to limit contact," Snyder said. "If there really isn't a vaccine until the first half of next year, you won't see anything approaching new normal until next summer at the earliest."

