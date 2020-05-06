Wink smart start platform will require a monthly subscription starting next week

The Wink smart home platform will require customers to pay a subscription fee of $ 4.99 per month starting May 13, the company announced today. That gives Wink users just seven days to decide if they want to pay a monthly fee for a service that was previously offered for free as part of owning a Wink product.

If you choose not to subscribe to the Wink subscription, "you will no longer be able to access your Wink devices from the application, with voice control or through the API, and their automations will be deactivated on May 13," according to the Wink Blog announcement. . That seems to mean that you will lose the ability to use non-Wink smart home products connected to a Wink managed configuration. Although if you decide to subscribe later, the connections, settings and automations of your device can be reactivated.

Wink's "long-term costs and recent economic developments have placed additional strain on our business," the company said. "This fee is designed to be as modest as possible," Wink continued later in the blog. "Your support will allow us to continue to provide you with the functionality you trust and will focus on accelerating new integrations and application features."

Wink did not respond to a request for comment from The edge About the ad. The sudden change to a subscription service is not the first indication that Wink may be experiencing problems. A report published by The edge In October 2019, he described how Wink, which is owned by the tech company will.i.am i.am +, had not paid employees in seven weeks.