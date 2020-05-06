Windy, sunny Wednesday with high temperatures in the 70s

Strong winds from the southwest are introducing warm temperatures to the Denver area on Wednesday, forecasters said.





The high temperature will be about 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Wind gusts will reach approximately 21 mph during daylight hours and up to 25 mph at night, the NWS said.

Sunny skies and a high temperature of 68 degrees are forecast for Thursday, when winds could reach gusts of up to 34 mph. Although Friday will be mostly sunny, the high temperature will only be around 60 degrees, forecasters said.

The weekend will be dry with high temperatures of about 65 degrees on Saturday and 67 on Sunday, the NWS said.

There is a possibility of showers and thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday of next week.