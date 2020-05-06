Windsor Healthcare hires 500 employees in California, Arizona – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Windsor Healthcare is seeking to recruit anyone willing to assist the country's most vulnerable population during the coronavirus pandemic.

Skilled nursing and assisted living facilities are hiring 500 employees in California and Arizona. The company has open positions at 18 facilities in Southern California in Bakersfield, Hawthorne, Artesia, Long Beach and San Diego.

"We are looking for heroes to join our team of heroes," said a representative from the hiring team.

They need registered nurses, but not all jobs require medical experience. Positions are also available in reception, business, marketing and food preparation.

"When you sit down and look at your next career move, we have some jobs available for you," said the representative.

Full-time, part-time, and flexible-time work is available up to 40 hours per week. Other employment benefits include medical, dental, and vision insurance, as well as paid vacations and 401k retirement plans.

To apply, go to: www.windsorcares.com/careers.