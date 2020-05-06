William, Kate and more wish a happy birthday to Harry and Meghan's son Archie

Happy Birthday, Archie Harrison!

Prince harry and Meghan MarkleHer son's son turned 1 on Wednesday. The proud parents set the main milestone by posting a video of the Duchess of Sussex reading to the boy one of her favorite stories, Duck! Rabbit!. The clip, which was filmed by the Duke of Sussex, was published on the Instagram pages of Save the Children UK and Save With Stories to help children and families impacted by the coronavirus and raise awareness about the food and resources needed. .

The trio also received messages from the Royal Family. For example, the Instagram account of Kensington Palace, which is the official account of Prince william and Kate Middleton, posted good wishes and shared a photo of Archie's christening.

"I wish Archie a happy first birthday today!" the Send read.

The official Twitter account of the royal family, which shares content about the activities of Queen Elizabeth II and other royalty members also tweeted a photo of The Queen, Prince philip, Doria RaglandHarry and Meghan smile at the little boy after he made his public debut.

"Happy birthday to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor celebrating his first birthday today!" the Send read. "Archie is the Queen's eighth great-grandchild."