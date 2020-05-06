William, Kate and more wish a happy birthday to Harry and Meghan's son Archie

Happy Birthday, Archie Harrison!
Prince harry and Meghan MarkleHer son's son turned 1 on Wednesday. The proud parents set the main milestone by posting a video of the Duchess of Sussex reading to the boy one of her favorite stories, Duck! Rabbit!. The clip, which was filmed by the Duke of Sussex, was published on the Instagram pages of Save the Children UK and Save With Stories to help children and families impacted by the coronavirus and raise awareness about the food and resources needed. .
The trio also received messages from the Royal Family. For example, the Instagram account of Kensington Palace, which is the official account of Prince william and Kate Middleton, posted good wishes and shared a photo of Archie's christening.
"I wish Archie a happy first birthday today!" the Send read.
The official Twitter account of the royal family, which shares content about the activities of Queen Elizabeth II and other royalty members also tweeted a photo of The Queen, Prince philip, Doria RaglandHarry and Meghan smile at the little boy after he made his public debut.
"Happy birthday to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor celebrating his first birthday today!" the Send read. "Archie is the Queen's eighth great-grandchild."
In addition, the Twitter account of Clarence House, the official account of Prince carlos and Camila, Duchess of Cornwall–shared a photo of the Prince of Wales smiling at Harry and Archie at the christening.
"A very happy birthday to Archie, who is celebrating one today,quot;, part of the Send read.
As real fans will remember, Meghan gave birth to Archie at Portland Hospital in Westminster on May 6, 2019. While Harry and Meghan have protected their first-born son from the limelight, they have shared some family moments with the public. For example, the two shared a photo of their baby on their latest Christmas card and took him on his first royal tour as a family of three.
In late March, Harry and Meghan officially stepped back as "older,quot; members of the royal family. However, The Queen made it clear that "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be well-loved members,quot; of their family.
Before Harry and Meghan's actual departure, there were rumors of a rift between Harry and William. Harry tackled speculation in the ITV documentary Harry and Meghan: an African journey.
"Inevitably things happen," he said. "But we are brothers, we will always be brothers. We are certainly on different paths right now. I will always be there for him and, as I know, he will always be there for me. We don't see each other as much as we used to because we are very busy but I love him very much. "
He also said that "most things are created out of nothing,quot; and that "as brothers,quot; they had their "good days,quot; and "bad days,quot;.
Since backing down, Harry and Meghan have spent time in North America, including Canada and Los Angeles.
"Archie has loved making FaceTime dates with other young children they have in their lives. It brings so much joy to both of them in these scary moments," a source told E! News about how they have spent their time in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic.
So how do Harry and Meghan plan to celebrate their son's big day this year?
"I think the hope in real circles had been for the Sussexs to return to the UK in May, either before or after their attendance at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands next month, and they should also attend the Birthday Parade of the Queen, Trooping the Color on June 13. The hope had been that Archie's first birthday would be somehow marked with some members of the royal family, cousins, grandparents and some godparents etc. in the UK when they ended up in But with both events now canceled, and Harry and Meghan took refuge in California, where they are likely to be socially estranged for the next few weeks, Archie is set to celebrate his first birthday alone with his parents. Possibly Doria as well, depending what the restrictions are in California on May 6, "a source told E! News from last month. "But it will not be the great first birthday celebration they will have planned, with friends, family and some godparents."
