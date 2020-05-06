MIAMI (AP) – The use of the adjective "winningest,quot; on sports dates until at least the 1930s, when Don Shula was a young child.

The news came at just the right time as a superlative made for Shula, and it made headlines after her death Monday at age 90.

Among the Pro Football Hall of Fame coach's many accomplishments, his NFL record of 347 wins with the Baltimore Colts and Miami Dolphins stood out.

"I think the only thing is the number of wins over the years," said one of his Hall of Fame quarterbacks, Dan Marino. "By training for 33 years and doing it at a high level like he did: Today's coaches and the way they are, they are amazed at what Coach Shula was able to do for so long."

But the title of the most winning coach is in jeopardy. Bill Belichick easily leads all active coaches with 304 wins in 25 seasons while still going strong with the New England Patriots.

Belichick only needs 44 wins to break the professional record, an alarming situation for many Dolphins fans and the much-loved Shula. For them, Belichick falls into the category of anyone but him.

He is considered a villain in part because of scandals that have tainted his tenure with the Patriots, and also because his team has dominated the Dolphins, the AFC East and the NFL for two decades.

Shula despised Belichick. In the wake of the New England deflation and deflated football scandals, Shula referred to Belichick as "Belicheat,quot; and spoke of his pride in his own Dolphins legacy.

"It was always done with a lot of class and a lot of dignity," Shula said in 2015. "We don't deflate any ball." They all had the right amount of air in them. "

Belichick won't say it, but defeating Shula could be a driving force to keep him going at 68. He appreciates the history of football and is also eager to prove that he doesn't need Tom Brady.

But Brady's departure to Tampa Bay probably hurts Belichick's chances of beating Shula. Belichick has a professional record of 249-77 with Brady and 55-62 without him.

In the past six seasons, the Patriots have won 86 games, 14.3 per year. At that rate, Belichick would shoot even with Shula in the 2022 postseason.

But forecasters project that the Patriots without Brady will win just nine games in 2020. At that rate each season, Belichick would not beat Shula until the end of 2024, when he would be 72 years old. A season shortened by the coronavirus pandemic could also slow Belichick's progress.

There are indicators of greatness in addition to the games won. Patriots fans would point out that Belichick has six Super Bowl titles; Shula had two. Dolphins fans would notice that Shula's team in 1972 was 17-0, making it the only perfect season in the NFL.

The Shula-Belichick relationship goes back decades. Their teams met twice in the early 1990s when Belichick was with the Cleveland Browns, and Shula won both games.

The Dolphins coach also knew Belichick's father Steve, a longtime assistant coach in the Navy who played college at Shula's native Ohio.

Shula retired in January 1996, and Belichick was fired by the Browns a month later. Belichick's professional record at the time was 37-45, but has improved somewhat since he became the New England head coach in 2000.

"Belichick is the closest thing to Shula there is, even though they come and go a little," said Dick Anderson, a safety at the Miami Perfect Season team. “Belichick is the closest thing to how Shula trained. Their teams don't make mistakes, they don't have many penalties and they play as a team. "

That sounds like the kind of tributes being showered on Shula this week. One came from Belichick, who issued a statement praising Shula as an all-time great.

Declaration of #Patriots Head coach Bill Belichick on Don Shula's passing: https://t.co/Qx6SzsGbsw pic.twitter.com/KSARlkda4Y – New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 4, 2020

"I was fortunate to grow up in Maryland as a fan of the Baltimore Colts who, under Coach Shula, were one of the best teams of that time," the Belichick statement said. "My first connection to Coach Shula was through my father, whose friendship with Coach Shula dates back to his days in Northeast Ohio."

So there is a connection, if not a link. They weren't close, but they are nearing the list of wins as a coach. Only George Halas, at 324, stands between Shula and Belichick.

"Records are made to be broken," Anderson said Tuesday. "Someday, another team could be undefeated. I hope I'm not living then. "

And if Belichick claims the title of most winning coach, Shula won't be around to see him.