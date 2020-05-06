Why You Shouldn't Expect New Black Mirror Episodes Soon

Don't expect new episodes of Black mirror on Netflix anytime soon. Why? Because the state of the world is scary enough, according to the creator of the anthology series.

In an interview with Radio Times, Black mirror creator Charlie Brooker revealed that he is working on a project while distancing himself socially to stop the spread of the coronavirus, right now Black Mirror.

"I've been busy doing things," said Brooker. "I don't know what I can say about what I'm doing and what I'm not doing. At the moment, I don't know what stomach there would be for the stories about crumbling societies, so I'm not working on any of those (Black Mirror) I'm really looking forward to revisiting my comic skill set, so I've been writing scripts intended to make me laugh. "