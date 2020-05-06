Why You Shouldn't Expect New Black Mirror Episodes Soon

Don't expect new episodes of Black mirror on Netflix anytime soon. Why? Because the state of the world is scary enough, according to the creator of the anthology series.
In an interview with Radio Times, Black mirror creator Charlie Brooker revealed that he is working on a project while distancing himself socially to stop the spread of the coronavirus, right now Black Mirror.
"I've been busy doing things," said Brooker. "I don't know what I can say about what I'm doing and what I'm not doing. At the moment, I don't know what stomach there would be for the stories about crumbling societies, so I'm not working on any of those (Black Mirror) I'm really looking forward to revisiting my comic skill set, so I've been writing scripts intended to make me laugh. "
The last season of Black mirror dropped from season 5 in June 2019. The star-studded season featured Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Pom klementieff, Ludi lin and Nicole Beharie in a delivery, Andrew Scott and Topher Grace in another, and Miley Cyrus as an unhappy pop star named Ashley O in the third episode of the season. Past stars include Letitia Wright, Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti, Billy Magnussen, Michael Kelly, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mackenzie Davis, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jon Hamm, Hayley Atwell and Domhnall Gleeson.
Brooker's desire to explore comedy is shared by viewers. Statistics shared by rival streaming service Hulu revealed that viewers are turning to comfort shows that include Bob's Burgers, How i met your mother and The golden girls. The golden girls, which premiered in 1985, was one of the best comedies in the service. Long-running dramas like Law and order: SVU and Grey's Anatomy He also saw an acceptance in the Hulu audience.
Five seasons Black mirror and an interactive movie is now streaming on Netflix.
%MINIFYHTMLb874d5dfc818badf5fac562a8fe52a0315%