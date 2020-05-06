Why J. Crew filed for bankruptcy

Image: Getty Image: Getty

On Monday, J. Crew officially requested bankruptcy. It makes the store the first official victim of a major brand of the covid-19 pandemic, but J. Crew's problems existed long before retailers were required to close their physical stores.

Since 2011, J. Crew has been flailing under the weight of nearly $ 1.7 billion in debt, the result of a $ 3 billion purchase that it got the private label and placed it in the hands of two private equity firms. The company has been simplified with waves of store closings and work eliminations in recent years, and the success of the company's sister brand, Madewell, which has eclipsed J crew in both sales and style, he has only highlighted his problems. Despite the fact that J. Crew tried to rebrand over and over, jumping from well-designed commodities to expensive statement pieces, it has failed to capture loyal customers. Cashmere blend cardigans and trendy work outfits that were once the store's specialty failed to stabilize a brand in an ongoing identity crisis. The preppy client that J. Crew spent decades cultivating disappeared and no J. Crew woman materialized in her place.

J. Crew's fall began when he strayed from clothing that made the store a household name. The brand first succeeded through catalogs. J. Crew grew out of the Popular Merchandise, Inc. company of the 1940s, selling door-to-door clothing such as Avon makeup or in catalogs. In the early 1980s, Popular Merchandise executives decided to focus on what J. Crew founder Arthur Cinader did. called "Classically oriented women's clothing", to take advantage of the rise of brands such as Lands & # 39; End.

The catalog first appeared under the name J. Crew in 1983, with "crew" chosen one referring to sports, and the company's leisurewear found a customer base of upper-middle-class consumers. The brand's design was anchored by Cinader's daughter, Emily Scott, who became J. Crew's chief designer and president of the catalog in the early 1990s.

“She has a very precise notion of aesthetics; when you imagine a sweater or chino pants, you have firm ideas about button placement, cuff length and fabric texture, "a 1997 Observer Article Scott reported (also included an anecdote about Scott yelling at an assistant for not buying the right Halloween pumpkin for the office). "I know I'm hard to work with," she said.

Scott kept J. Crew basic but elegant. She based her designs for the brand on "the clothes she had in her closet after college" and described J. Crew as "above all American style, comfort, freedom". The no-frills brand specialized in simple logoless designs like mix and match swimsuits, cashmere and khaki sweaters. In catalog pages Freshly tanned from the 1990s, WASPy models with shoulder-length cardigans smile from the country club lawn or drink hot chocolate in a ski chalet. J. Crew sold a patriotic Ralph Lauren look for much less, and it sold well, Drawing $ 320 million in sales in 1989. In 1990, J. Crew had a main store at the South Street Seaport in New York.

Although J. Crew appeared to be part of a stable and successful company, in the late 1990s and early 2000s there were internal problems. The J. Crew family business changed ownership in 1997, when Cinadar and Scott sold a majority stake in the company to the private equity firm Texas Pacific Group for $ 500 million. The deal was in trouble: That number was initially supposed to be $ 560 million, but J. Crew's sales were on the decline and TPG demanded a lower price. New York Times reported. The deal finally foreshadowed J. Crew's problems to come: J. Crew lost $ 11 million in 2001, followed by a loss of $ 40 million in 2002.

Then came the so-called savior of the brand, former Gap CEO Mickey Drexler. He came to the company in 2003 with an aggressive vision to reclaim the preppy staples that made J.Crew iconic, to revive a languishing brand without a clearly articulated point of view. But it introduced the high / low aesthetic that became J. Crew's signature in the 2000s: $ 400 blazers appeared alongside $ 50 shorts, and then those $ 400 blazers became cashmere coats. of $ 1,500.

Suddenly, J. Crew was not just playing the role of a luxury brand, but trying to become one. "I see companies as price or quality players," said Drexler. saying NY. "The only way to go with J.Crew was quality." It worked, and J. Crew expanded into children's and bridal wear. Catalogs, bent The "Style Guides" began to look more like fashion editorials than commercials. In 2006 J. Crew reported It had recorded eight quarters of growth for sales at the same store. The company went public that same year. In 2009 Michelle Obama used J. Crew for her husband's inauguration and would continue do so in the course of his presidency.

When Drexler brought the brand back to life, he was building a ladder for designer Jenna Lyons, who started at the company as a men's clothing designer. Lyons eventually replaced Drexler when she rose from designer to creative director in 2008 and eventually president in 2010. Drexler helped transform Lyons into a recognizable designer with a cult fan base, both working together to solidify aspiring fashion couples. and daring by J. Crew (a sequined pencil skirt, leopard pony fur heels) with accessible basics (shirts and denim shirts). Fawning magazine characteristic then characteristic He turned to Lyons' personal aspirational style, and the store was suddenly known for its fashion experimentation. It seemed to be working: In 2011 J. Crew's total sales were just under $ 2 billion, the guardian reported on a 2012 Lyons profile.

Lyons, in his tailored suits and eye-catching glasses, became a figurehead for the brand as if he had a couture brand, not a chain store in a mall next to Forever 21. While successfully creating an image of what J. Crew looked like a woman, she always felt out of step with reality. In 2016 she showed up at the Met Gala with Lena Dunham, having appeared on an episode of Girls a few years earlier, in a matching tuxedo. Although Lyons was a favorite in the fashion world, her vision of J. Crew never translated into actual sales.

In the 2010s, Lyons' frivolous approach began to crumble, especially when Zara and ASOS were bringing high-fashion moments to customers by producing affordable, direct imitations of the track. Sales of women's clothing and accessories were declining and customers complained about J. Crew's size and quality issues. The brand went from a net income of $ 35.4 million to a reported loss of $ 607.8 million in 2014, CNBC reported. In 2015 Drexler promised It brings the basics, saying the store "was clearly neglected when you missed the basics you need to have."

As the brand pushed upward, elevating consumer clothing into high-fashion territory, the retail landscape leaned toward comfort. Like most traditional retailers in the past decade, J. Crew was unable to compete with online retailers like Amazon, a broader problem for the industry as a whole. (The fact that a private equity firm was also carrying debts puts J. Crew in line with companies like Toys "R" Us, which also wobbled under private equity ownership.) But J. Crew's out-of-touch aesthetic did not fundamentally understand what women actually wear and what they are willing to spend on it. It seems that the gold sequined harem pants did not appeal to shoppers. For brief momentJ. Crew tried to tap into the $ 97 billion athleisure market, but without success.

Lyon Low in 2017 and his entire role, overseeing all aspects of brand design and image, was again divided into departments. Since then, J. Crew sales have continued plummeting, leading to your bankruptcy today. The store, with its chinos, blazers and leopard skirts, has no one to sell to. Neither does it Banana Rebublicor The limitedor Abercrombie & Fitch. Everything J. Crew was selling, luxury for less (but not that much less), the formality of the books, the unified aesthetic, and the loyalty of the designer simply do not reflect what customers are really buying. J. Crew's wife no longer exists, and given the ups and downs of the company throughout her life, perhaps she never did.