Why is Zayn Malik's new tattoo generating Gigi Hadid engagement rumors?

Is Zayn Malik preparing to ask this question to Gigi hadid?
the Only one direction Alum sparked engagement rumors this week after debuting her latest tattoo, which many speculated hinted that a proposal was imminent.
Located on his arm, Malik had an extract of Kahil Gibranpoem of In marriageA popular piece that celebrates love is often read at weddings. "Sing and dance together and be happy, but may each of you be alone," says the tattoo, which can be seen in an image shared by the jeweler. George Khalife. "Give your hearts, but not in the custody of the other. Stay together, but not too close together; because the pillars of the temple are separated. And the oak and the cypress do not grow in the shadow of the other."
Once the "PILLOWTALK,quot; singer's ink went viral, fans of expectant parents quickly celebrated on Twitter. "Zayn and Gigi were really like‘ we have to save 2020, "said a fan of their rumored engagement. Another intervened and added: "I am sure they were secretly married."
Pointing out that Malik has professed his love for the poem in the past, Zayn Malik's fan account Updates shared A screenshot of a post from him from May 2019, showing the excerpt he had inked.
The news of Malik's new tattoo comes days after it was revealed that he and Hadid were expecting their first child together. Confirming that they have a little bundle of joy on the way, the model gushed out over her and the latest addition of her love during her virtual visit to The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.
"Obviously we wish we had announced it on our own terms, but we are very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's good wishes and support," he said. "Especially during this time. It is a nice glimmer of hope that we can be home and together and really experience it day by day."
Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images
Before her poignant announcement, Hadid's mother Yolanda Hadid addressed the news of the pregnancy in an interview with the Dutch broadcasting station RTL Boulevard, saying to the store: "Still amazed, our little secret leaked to the press. Of course we are very excited. I am excited to become Oma in September, especially after I lost my mother so recently. But this is the beauty of life, one the soul abandons us and a new one enters. We feel very blessed. "
Hadid has talked about wanting to start a family in the past. Talking with i-D magazineShe said: "I think that as I get older … well, one day I will start a family and I don't know if I will always be modeling. I love the creative side of fashion, it is very gratifying. The people I work with make me very Happy, I am very lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I dedicate myself to cooking full time! "
%MINIFYHTML6ec59d396721cd632f290b11b99c953f13%%MINIFYHTML6ec59d396721cd632f290b11b99c953f14%