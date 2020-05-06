Why is Zayn Malik's new tattoo generating Gigi Hadid engagement rumors?

Is Zayn Malik preparing to ask this question to Gigi hadid?

the Only one direction Alum sparked engagement rumors this week after debuting her latest tattoo, which many speculated hinted that a proposal was imminent.

Located on his arm, Malik had an extract of Kahil Gibranpoem of In marriageA popular piece that celebrates love is often read at weddings. "Sing and dance together and be happy, but may each of you be alone," says the tattoo, which can be seen in an image shared by the jeweler. George Khalife. "Give your hearts, but not in the custody of the other. Stay together, but not too close together; because the pillars of the temple are separated. And the oak and the cypress do not grow in the shadow of the other."

Once the "PILLOWTALK,quot; singer's ink went viral, fans of expectant parents quickly celebrated on Twitter. "Zayn and Gigi were really like‘ we have to save 2020, "said a fan of their rumored engagement. Another intervened and added: "I am sure they were secretly married."