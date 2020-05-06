Whitney Port: Inside my self-care routine

Now, more than ever, self-care is essential. But that doesn't mean it looks the same to everyone.

As part of E! 'S new Wednesday wellness series, we ask the stars to lead us into their personal care routines at home, revealing their daily practices that help them stay focused and calm during this uncertain time.

And who better to start this new series than Whitney Harbor, a woman who has been inspiring us since we first met her in Teen Vogue's wardrobe at The hills in 2006. Since then, we have seen how Whitney, 35, started her own fashion line, launched a successful podcast, With whitand started her own family, welcoming her son Son in 2017 with husband Tim Rosenman.

Recently, The hills: new beginnings star has added a school teacher to her resume, along with perfecting delicious and healthy banana egg pancakes for the whole family as they continue to practice social distancing amidst the coronavirus pandemic.