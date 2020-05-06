Whitney Port: Inside my self-care routine

Whitney Harbor; Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration
Now, more than ever, self-care is essential. But that doesn't mean it looks the same to everyone.
As part of E! 'S new Wednesday wellness series, we ask the stars to lead us into their personal care routines at home, revealing their daily practices that help them stay focused and calm during this uncertain time.
And who better to start this new series than Whitney Harbor, a woman who has been inspiring us since we first met her in Teen Vogue's wardrobe at The hills in 2006. Since then, we have seen how Whitney, 35, started her own fashion line, launched a successful podcast, With whitand started her own family, welcoming her son Son in 2017 with husband Tim Rosenman.
Recently, The hills: new beginnings star has added a school teacher to her resume, along with perfecting delicious and healthy banana egg pancakes for the whole family as they continue to practice social distancing amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
Whitney is leading fans into her home self-care routine, including her snacks, her favorite way to sweat, and the three things she does every day …
Affirmation or mantra that you say to yourself:
There is no way out but through.
The first thing you do in the morning:
I usually open my eyes to the sound of Sonny calling us. Timmy or I will go look for it (we disconnect every morning), we change it and we all lie down in bed for a while. Literally like 5 minutes. Sometimes Timmy and I have a "family reunion,quot; where we discuss what our individual to-do lists look like and make a plan for how we are going to accomplish them. I get up, make hot lemon water, take vitamins, and give Sonny something to drink and a light snack (since he's not very hungry in the morning). Then we tried to make a worksheet that Sonny's school sent him. There are some variations every day, but that's more or less what the first part of my morning looks like.
Three things you try to do every day:
1. Do something for me: exercise or dance in front of the mirror with weights to loud music, read, go for a walk, watch television without meaning.
2. Play with Sonny doing whatever he wants to do. As adults, we generally have an agenda of what we want to do with our children, but lately, I'm only following their example to ease the pressure. It's so fun to watch him use his imagination. I think being in charge like this leads to feeling more understood and heard rather than just barking.
3. Try to stay strong so I can look back on this moment and be proud of the partner, the mother and the person I could be. That does not mean that you push down sadness or anxiety when it comes. I feel those feelings and let them out. Releasing them is the only way to overcome them. I get up every morning and say to myself, "It is going to be a good day," to have a positive mindset. I really try to get out of myself to make sure I keep a healthy perspective.
Social media accounts you follow for positivity:
@ the.holistic.psychologist, @ yung.pueblo and @alexandrasacksmd
Your favorite way to sweat right now:
I have been doing many Sculpt, Cardio Boxing and Yoga classes in the obé Fitness app and virtual classes with Pilates By Amanda. If I don't have much time, I'll do Lauren Gores' quick workouts on her Instagram. Next week, I'll start The Sculpt Society by Megan Roup, which I'm really excited about. And I'm dying to try The Class by Taryn Toomey.
Your favorite snack:
Handfuls of roasted and unsalted almonds, a slice of sourdough bread with cashew butter and sliced bananas, a smoothie (mine usually has whole-milk Greek yogurt, ice, a handful of spinach, a little pineapple, any milk you have (right now, it's Forager Coconut Cashew Oat), a banana, half an avocado, two dates, a pinch of cinnamon, and sometimes a tablespoon of pecan butter)
Your Indulgence Go:
See & # 39; s Candies Peanut Brittle (it's so addicting), Smart Sweet Gummies, Haribo Twin Snakes, Glutino & # 39; s chocolate covered pretzels, dark chocolate covered goji berries, HU Kitchen chocolate bars, vanilla powder The Coffee Bean for my morning coffees.
Your current song to feel good:
"My love for Anna of the North.
Your healthy recipe to go:
This one is for kids, but I'm a blast to do it and Sonny loves it.
Banana Egg Pancakes
Makes enough for two people.
You will need to:
1 ripe banana
1/2 avocado
2 eggs
A handful of chopped walnuts
A handful of dark chocolate chips.
pinch of salt
pinch of cinnamon
a pinch of coconut sugar (or whatever sugar you feel comfortable with)
Whisk all of the ingredients listed above together. Melt the butter in a skillet over medium-high heat. Pour tablespoons into the pan. Cook until lightly browned on one side. When you start to see bubbles on top, you know it's ready to tip over. Cook for a minute or two and you're done! Good quick breakfast for the whole family. Sonny loves dipping them in yogurt.
