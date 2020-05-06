Where does novelist Emily Giffin find the energy to hate Meghan Markle so much?

Image: Getty Image: Getty

There must have been a time when I had passions, when love and hate were different from each other and my feelings about almost everything weren't a gray lump of "hey, good enough." But beyond the fury that I can still muster on a daily basis in the news cycle, the things I used to hate [citrus desserts, gin, etc.] have recently become acceptable as my willingness to hate erodes. This dull undercurrent of general malaise is probably the reason I find an American girl on fire. Novelist Emily Giffin's pledge to baselessly despise former British royalty Meghan Markle, who is likely unaware of Giffin's existence, especially baffling, to the point of becoming a bit alarming.

Giffin's Instagram bio describes her as a "novelist, Anglophile, political junkie" and "mother of joggers," all of which are prominently featured in her posts. But while her biography doesn't describe her as "Revealing Meghan Markle," much of the account's content is dedicated to that purpose, including a series of recent Stories criticizing Meghan for everything from hugging her baby to denying her husband Prince Harry access to children's books.