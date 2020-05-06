When COVID-19 arrived in rural America – Up News Info

DAWSON, Ga. – The reverend approached the makeshift pulpit and asked the Lord to help him understand the scene before him: two coffins, side by side, in a small town cemetery, now busier than ever.

The Rev. Willard O. Weston had already praised other neighbors lost to COVID-19, and he would do more. But this was a symbol for him of all that they had lost. The pair of coffins, one pale blue, one white and gold, contained a 30-year-old married couple who died two days apart, in separate hospital hours, unaware of the other's fate.

The day was dark. There was no wind, not even a breeze. It seemed to some that the earth had stopped for this.

As the world's attention focused on the horrors in Italy and New York City, per capita death rates in counties in the impoverished extreme southwest of Georgia ranked among the worst in the country. The devastation here is a warning story of what happens when the virus infiltrates communities that for generations have remained on the losing end of the nation's most intractable inequalities – these counties are rural, mostly African-American and poor.

• • •

More than a quarter of people in Terrell County live in poverty, the local hospital closed decades ago, and businesses have been closing for years, leading many capable and young people to flee to the cities. Those left behind are sicker and more vulnerable; Even before the virus came, the life expectancy for men here was six years lower than the American average.

Rural people, African Americans, and the poor are more likely to work in jobs that do not lead to social estrangement, such as the food processing plant in nearby Mitchell County, where four employees died from COVID-19. They have less access to medical care and therefore delay treatment for chronic conditions more frequently; In southwest Georgia, the diabetes rate of 16 percent is double that of Atlanta. Transportation can only be a challenge, so when they get to the hospital, they are more difficult to save.

At least 21 people have died from COVID-19 in this county, and dozens more in neighboring rural communities. For weeks, Weston's phone kept ringing: another person in the hospital, another dead person. An hour before this funeral, Weston's phone rang again, and this time it was news that another had succumbed to the virus, his first cousin, as close to him as a brother.

Some here had thought that their isolation might save them, but instead it made the pandemic particularly cruel. In Terrell County, with a population of 8,500, everyone knows everyone, and every death is personal. When the mourners arrived at the cemetery, only a few allowed it, each knew others suffering and dying.

The couple's son, Desmond Tolbert, was stunned. After taking care of his parents, he also took his aunt, his mother's sister, to a hospital an hour away, and there he remained on a ventilator. Her daughter Latasha Taylor cried thinking that if her mother survived, she would have to find a way to tell her that her sister was dead and buried.

"He's just gone crazy, I mean crazy," thought Eddie Keith, a 65-year-old funeral parlor attendant standing in the back who was familiar with all the faces in the burial shows that were piling up. "People dying from left to right,quot;.

Usually on difficult days like this, he called his 30-year-old friend, who was a pastor in a rural church and could always convince him that God would not give more than he could bear.

But a couple of weeks earlier, that pastor also started coughing.

• • •

As Georgia and other states rush to reopen, some secluded places may believe the virus won't find them. Many here thought that too. But it came, silently at first and then with impressive savagery.

The cemetery on the outskirts of town staggered services by the grave, one an hour, all day. The county coroner generally works between 38 and 50 deaths a year; they reached number 41 in mid-April. They ordered an emergency morgue.

Of the 10 counties with the highest per capita death rate in America, half are in southwestern Georgia, where there are no skyscraper or underground apartment buildings. Ambulances run on rural roads, just fields and farms in any direction, taking COVID-19 patients to the nearest hospital, an hour away. The small county seats are mostly silent, the windows closed, some long ago due to the struggling economy, and others only now because homeowners are too afraid to reopen.

These counties surround the city of Albany, which is where authorities believe the outbreak started at a couple of funerals in February. Albany also houses the region's main hospital, Phoebe Putney Memorial, which serves an area of ​​800,000 people spanning more than 50 miles in all directions, many with little access to care.

The hospital saw its first known coronavirus patient on March 10; Within days, she was 60 and the ICU was full. Two weeks later, patients began flooding the most remote rural communities. Helicopters buzzed from the top of the parking lot, taking patients to other hospitals that still had room to carry them. They burned six months of masks and dresses in six days, said Phoebe Putney President Scott Steiner. Then they were competing for supplies against richer and more politically powerful places; They paid $ 1 each for surgical masks that generally cost a penny and lost about $ 1 million a day.

The patients were very ill. Some died within hours. Some died on the way, in the back of the ambulances. The region is predominantly black, but even African-Americans died disproportionately, Steiner said. African Americans accounted for about 80% of hospital deaths.

Blacks have been dying at alarming rates across the country: The Associated Press' latest analysis of available data shows that African Americans make up about 14% of the population in covered areas, but nearly a third of those who have died.

By almost all measures, coronavirus patients fare worse in rural Georgia than almost anywhere else in the United States, according to researchers at Emory University in Atlanta. Although New York City had thousands more deaths, the death rate per capita in these Georgia counties is just as high.

"They are vulnerable people living in vulnerable places, people marginalized in a variety of measures, whether it be race, education or employment, in places with fewer resources," said Shivani Patel, an epidemiologist at Emory. Then came COVID-19: "It is as if our worst nightmare were coming true."

Dr. James Black, Phoebe Putney's chief medical officer for emergency services, was born in this hospital, grew up in this region, and is proud of how they have managed the odds against him. He hasn't had a day off in two months. The question now, he believes, is whether society decides, as a result of the virus, to continue neglecting its most vulnerable people and places.

"I think history is going to judge us not only by how well we prepare, it is not only going to judge us by how well we responded," he said, "but by what we learned from that and what we changed."

Georgia has lost seven rural hospitals in the past decade. Nine counties in rural Georgia don't even have a doctor, according to the Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals; 18 do not have a family doctor, 60 do not have a pediatrician, 77 without a psychiatrist.

Ezekiel Holley, the longtime Terrell County NAACP leader, said medical care is what has left him "banging his head against the wall."

At first Holley thought that a virus would be a thing that did not discriminate. He opened the newspaper, scanned the faces in the obituaries, and knew each of them.

So I thought, why do low-income people and people of color die more than anyone else? This is the richest nation in the world, why doesn't it have a level playing field? "He said." Tell me that. "

• • •

At first Benjamin Tolbert felt uneasy; He had no appetite. Within a couple of days, he could barely stand up.

His son Desmond took him to the Albany hospital. By then it was full, and they sent him to another hospital an hour south. Benjamin's wife, Nellie Mae, whom everyone called Pollye Ann, fell ill the next day. She was transferred from the Albany hospital another hour north.

Everyone in town knew Benjamin, 58, as a hard worker. He had worked for 28 years at a Tyson Foods plant, yet he always found more work to do, wash his car, and take care of the lawn. He and his wife had been together for 30 years. He was kind, but she found a joke in everything. She was a minister, played the organ, sang gospel, and danced wildly, joyfully.

"Oh my gosh, she was a dancer, and the dances were so much fun that you just laughed and watched her dance and laugh at herself," said her niece, Latasha Taylor, whom they loved as a daughter. Benjamin would back down, but Pollye Ann would pick him up and he would dance with her.

They were both diabetic, Pollye Ann had had heart valve surgery, Benjamin had been on dialysis. Pollye Ann's sister Katherine Taylor Peters often received dialysis treatments with him. They were a close-knit family: Peters lived just a few blocks away.

Shortly after the Tolberts fell ill, Peters called his daughter and told her that she, too, had a constant cough and was struggling to breathe. Latasha was at work hours, so she called her cousin, Desmond, and asked him to keep an eye on her.

He put her in his car and took her to another hospital an hour from his home. They soon sedated her and put her on a fan.

Much of the rest is blurry for Desmond and Latasha: calls from doctors and nurses, driving hours between three hospitals, pleading to see their parents but being told that it was too dangerous.

"I couldn't see them, I couldn't talk to them," said Desmond, 29, who had lived with his parents all this life. Suddenly he was alone.

And around him, the neighbors became ill.

"A lot of people, it's a feeling you can't even explain. It's like a churning in the stomach," said Taylor. "The people he normally greets, speaking in passing, at the pharmacy, will never see them again."

Desmond was on the phone with a nurse when his mother took her last breath. Two days later, the call came from her father's caretakers. Benjamin never knew that his wife became ill. She did not know that her husband was on his deathbed. They were apart, far from home, without their son by their side.

The only consolation he can find is to imagine that they would meet again on the other side, and that neither of them had to live without the other.

• • •

Eddie Keith had known this couple all his life, knew their phone number by heart, where they lived, where they worked, their mothers and fathers.

"They knew me very well," he said, "as well as I knew them."

He has worked for the funeral home for 35 years, and part of his job is to collect the bodies. He received a call about Pollye Ann's passing, and when a person from town dies elsewhere, he considers it his duty to bring them to Dawson.

Sometimes he talks to them while driving, sometimes he sings.

When the second call came over her husband two days later, she wondered if what was happening in her city might be too much to bear. He is used to death. But now people were dying one right after the next, too fast to count each one in real time.

Keith is a deacon in a country church on a dirt road outside the city. Her pastor, the Reverend Alfred Starling, always told him that God does not make mistakes, and Keith wanted to be reminded now, because the people of Dawson were still dying, and Keith was still recovering them. But the next morning he was collecting a body in Tallahassee when the pastor's wife called. He had gone to the hospital with a bad cough, and had failed.

They knew each other 30 years ago. Once, years ago, he had congratulated his pastor's tie. After that, every time the pastor bought a tie, he also bought one for Keith. It became a symbol of their love for each other. "He would always take care of me," he said.

Keith left the road and sat there for half an hour.

"Why God? Why God? Why God?" he thought, and restrained himself. He was always taught not to question God, so he asked for forgiveness.

There were three funerals the next day, and he left just after to collect the body of his pastor.

He spoke to him: "I didn't think you would leave me so early; I thought we were going to grow old together."

He thought about his pastor's favorite spiritual. "Good news, good news," the pastor sang and walked from behind the pulpit, with a small strut in his path. "I'm going to drop my burden, keep my cross. And I'm going home to live with Jesus, it's not good news."

He sang it to his pastor as he drove him home.

• • •

By the time the Tolberts' funeral arrived, so many had been lost on COVID-19 that Reverend Willard Weston had become accustomed to delivering his praise through a mask. Gloves. Gel alcohol. Don't touch it, don't hug it, no matter how much you want.

"At this rate, you don't have a chance to take a deep breath from the previous death, and then you get a call about another," he said. He had found himself kneeling in his bathroom, trying to scream out the sadness in order to continue.

He put on the suit and tie.

He went out, looked up at the sky, and begged God to find the strength to hold a double funeral.

"Sir, how can I go and do this?"

In normal times, the Tolbert family funeral would have drawn a full house. Pollye Ann was a minister at Weston Church. She could bear a testimony unlike any he had ever seen: it was like a freight train, he recalled, slow at first and then faster, faster, faster. People were attracted to her.

Instead, it was just him and a handful of mourners in the cemetery, looking at the two coffins. He read the scriptures and told his son, Desmond, that he would never walk alone.

He was concerned that his instinct to comfort him with a hug would outweigh his knowledge that he couldn't, so he turned away and got into his car. He felt guilty. He prayed that God would remove that guilt. Because there was more to do. Next Saturday, he would have three consecutive funerals.

A couple of weeks later, on a Friday afternoon, he was preparing to leave his empty church and return home for the weekend without a single funeral planned for the first time in weeks. He felt hopeful. Then her phone rang again.

"Man, no. Oh, wow," he said, and his shoulders dropped.

“Some more bad news. Someone else has passed. "

• • •

There was also some good news.

Pollye's sister Ann Tolbert survived weeks on a fan. She still tested positive for coronavirus and remained isolated, so her daughter Latasha was only able to speak to her on the phone.

The first thing he asked when he woke up was how his sister and brother-in-law were doing. Latasha paused. Her mother repeated the question. It felt unreal. The mail still reached the mailbox for them. Their home was the same as the day they went to the hospital. She and her cousin had washed the bedding and cleaned the surfaces to remove the virus, but were otherwise too paralyzed to move one thing.

"I had to tell him that while he slept, his sister and brother-in-law left us forever," Latasha said. "They are already buried, they are in the ground."

Peters told his daughter that the last thing he remembered was a doctor on the phone, telling her that her sister was not going to make it. She thought she would also die, if not for COVID-19, then for the pain.

He had hoped it was all a bad dream.

Then she woke up.

