When COVID-19 arrived in rural America – Up News Info

DAWSON, Ga. – The reverend approached the makeshift pulpit and asked the Lord to help him understand the scene before him: two coffins, side by side, in a small town cemetery, now busier than ever.

The Rev. Willard O. Weston had already praised other neighbors lost to COVID-19, and he would do more. But this was a symbol for him of all that they had lost. The pair of coffins, one pale blue, one white and gold, contained a 30-year-old married couple who died two days apart, in separate hospital hours, unaware of the other's fate.

The day was dark. There was no wind, not even a breeze. It seemed to some that the earth had stopped for this.

As the world's attention focused on the horrors in Italy and New York City, per capita death rates in counties in the impoverished extreme southwest of Georgia ranked among the worst in the country. The devastation here is a warning story of what happens when the virus infiltrates communities that for generations have remained on the losing end of the nation's most intractable inequalities – these counties are rural, mostly African-American and poor.

• • •

More than a quarter of people in Terrell County live in poverty, the local hospital closed decades ago, and businesses have been closing for years, leading many capable and young people to flee to the cities. Those left behind are sicker and more vulnerable; Even before the virus came, the life expectancy for men here was six years lower than the American average.

Rural people, African Americans, and the poor are more likely to work in jobs that do not lead to social estrangement, such as the food processing plant in nearby Mitchell County, where four employees died from COVID-19. They have less access to medical care and therefore delay treatment for chronic conditions more frequently; In southwest Georgia, the diabetes rate of 16 percent is double that of Atlanta. Transportation can only be a challenge, so when they get to the hospital, they are more difficult to save.

At least 21 people have died from COVID-19 in this county, and dozens more in neighboring rural communities. For weeks, Weston's phone kept ringing: another person in the hospital, another dead person. An hour before this funeral, Weston's phone rang again, and this time it was news that another had succumbed to the virus, his first cousin, as close to him as a brother.

Some here had thought that their isolation might save them, but instead it made the pandemic particularly cruel. In Terrell County, with a population of 8,500, everyone knows everyone, and every death is personal. When the mourners arrived at the cemetery, only a few allowed it, each knew others suffering and dying.

The couple's son, Desmond Tolbert, was stunned. After taking care of his parents, he also took his aunt, his mother's sister, to a hospital an hour away, and there he remained on a ventilator. Her daughter Latasha Taylor cried thinking that if her mother survived, she would have to find a way to tell her that her sister was dead and buried.

"He's just gone crazy, I mean crazy," thought Eddie Keith, a 65-year-old funeral parlor attendant standing in the back who was familiar with all the faces in the burial shows that were piling up. "People dying from left to right,quot;.

