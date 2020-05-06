What will the new normal be like? – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Right now, many Americans are under strict rules of social estrangement. Eventually those will be lifted, but life will not return to the way we know it.

So what will next year or two be like? Up News Info asked Andy Slavitt, the former Acting Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services under President Obama, his views on what changes might occur.

"My privilege is that I have a lot of relationships, so instead of using it to become an insider, I use it to help explain to people what is going on," said Slavitt from his home in Edina, where he has been. talking to the state and the federal government. Government officials, laboratory companies, scientists, epidemiologists, and infectious disease experts on a daily basis.

For the next year or so, Slavitt said he believes Americans will go through a period that will feel strange and not normal to what they are used to.

But what exactly is this "new,quot; normality?

"As a civic duty, I think everyone will be wearing masks for a while," he said.

It could also mean a change in the way people connect once the rules of social distancing are relaxed. Handshakes could be a thing of the past.

"Our children could tell each other: In the past, people used to hold their palms together for a minute when they sat with each other," he said. "Children would say that is very strange."

Slavitt believes that people will fly more carefully. Not only will they wear masks, but it suggests that people could be tested for COVID-19 before boarding a plane. Since many people with COVID-19 are asymptomatic, people would not want to spread the virus to a place that has already suppressed it.

As for concerts and big sporting events, Slavitt said he won't see big crowds until next year. He communicates with sports leagues and views sporting events without fans, but he believes it won't be until 2021 before big groups get together.

"We will know much more than we know today," he said. "We will know more about how it is transmitted and there may be better therapies."

There will be a change in the way people live and work in prisons, nursing homes, meat packing plants, and schools. For example, schools may alternate class sites, have lower student-to-teacher ratios, or continue distance learning. He notes that it might be appropriate for the average student, but it will be important to help students with learning disabilities or compromised immune systems.

"The honest answer to every question is that we don't know," he said.

Much of what will happen will depend on how fast science evolved. Slavitt says one thing that encourages him is how many scientists around the world are working on a COVID-19 vaccine.

Ultimately, Slavitt says, until then, Americans will need more testing, contact tracing, and wearing masks to administer COVID-19.

"The goal is to turn this from what it is today, which is a raging bonfire, into a series of small bonfires that we can circle and put out without getting out of control."