Wells Fargo Faces Government Investigations on Payroll Protection Loans COVID-19 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Wells Fargo Faces Government Investigations on Payroll Protection Loans COVID-19 - CBS Dallas / Fort Worth
SAN FRANCISCO (CBSNEWS.COM) – Wells Fargo has revealed that federal and state authorities are investigating its lending practices under a key small business relief effort to combat the economic damage of the new coronavirus.

Caution signs are displayed at a Wells Fargo bank as the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the US. USA (Cindy Orcredit: d / Getty Images)

%MINIFYHTML2e3ca3ff5a06a76758b3369fdf84ad7814%

Wells Fargo did not provide details on the probes, only saying that government agencies are studying loans it made through the government's $ 660 billion paycheck protection program, or PPP, which offers 1% interest-bearing loans. Forgivable to companies with less than 500 workers. The banking giant also said that some of the consultations have progressed to the formal stage. Wells Fargo made the disclosure in its quarterly earnings presentation to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

◊◊◊ Click here to read the full story at cbsnews.com ◊◊◊

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here