Wells Fargo Faces Government Investigations on Payroll Protection Loans COVID-19 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Wells Fargo has revealed that federal and state authorities are investigating its lending practices under a key small business relief effort to combat the economic damage of the new coronavirus.

Wells Fargo did not provide details on the probes, only saying that government agencies are studying loans it made through the government's $ 660 billion paycheck protection program, or PPP, which offers 1% interest-bearing loans. Forgivable to companies with less than 500 workers. The banking giant also said that some of the consultations have progressed to the formal stage. Wells Fargo made the disclosure in its quarterly earnings presentation to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

