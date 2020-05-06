WCVB presenter Randy Price says goodbye after 4 decades in the Boston media

After more than 37 years in the Boston media market, Randy Price says goodbye.

Price will end his career on WCVB Channel 5 on Wednesday May 20, after more than a decade on the station. According to a press release, Price, who has been hosting NewsCenter 5's EyeOpener newscasts Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. At 7 a.m., alongside co-presenters Antoinette Antonio and Doug Meehan, meteorologist Cindy Fitzgibbon and transportation specialist Katie Thompson, has decided to pursue other interests after more than 37 years in television news.

"I have enjoyed every minute of my more than 10 years presenting the EyeOpener newscasts here at WCVB; and now I have decided it is time for me to step back from my news career and start a new chapter. I look forward to enjoying different adventures in my life." Price said at the launch, "It really has been a privilege to work with the most talented journalists in the business, both on the air and behind the scenes, here on Channel 5 … they will always be my family." And I couldn't be more grateful to our wonderful and loyal viewers for making EyeOpener the most watched morning newscast on the market … thank you! "

Colleagues praised Price after his announcement, with WCVB / GM President Bill Fine calling the presenter "a media legend."

"Randy is not only a media legend here in Boston, he has always been a respected leader and a very positive presence in the Channel 5 newsroom," Fine said. "It is difficult to understand beginning our days without his reliable and extremely recognizable voice every morning. We are all very grateful to Randy for his countless contributions to the station's outstanding journalism and also for his great wit and friendship."

Price has been a fixture in Boston news for decades, spending time anchoring at all major network-affiliated stations in the city throughout his career, as well as hosting numerous television specials and his own nightly magazine show, the first of its kind in the market. He has been honored with numerous humanitarian and professional awards, including the honor of Boston Magazine's "Boston & # 39; s Best News Anchor,quot; and the Edward R. Murrow National Award for Best Newscast in a Major Television Market, considered the highest honor from the news industry.

%MINIFYHTMLb962e9ffea82e6f7e7e67fcfb8114a9614%

Born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Price began his broadcast career with college radio concerts at Louisiana Tech University and later at Louisiana State University. He then moved to television as a member of the United States Air Force, working with the Radio and Television Service of the American Forces. After his military duty, Price became the main presenter for television stations in Bakersfield, California, and Toledo, Ohio, before arriving in Boston.

Price and her husband Mark Steffen divided their time between South Carolina and Kittery, Maine. The couple are avid gardeners and animal enthusiasts, who have raised world-renowned American champion dogs like the Cocker Spaniel and have been involved in a variety of rescue groups and the region's largest animal welfare organizations. They are also avid gardeners and often open their gardens and home to raise funds.

"There is only one 'Randy Price', and we couldn't be more proud or grateful to have made him such a valuable member of the NewsCenter 5 team," said WCVB Channel 5 news director Paige Harrison. "He has set the gold standard for journalism, and we know he will set the gold standard when it comes to launching a new chapter in his life." We wish him the best. "