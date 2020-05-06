Watch the video & # 39; One More Time & # 39; by Scheana Shay

As joked in the episode on Tuesday night of Vanderpump Rules, a program that I can no longer watch even with the desperate inclusion of some new bodiesScheana Shay is once again trying to launch a musical career.

This time, it's with a song called "One More Time"And a music video that would be exciting if it weren't so cheesy. In it, you scroll through" Scheanagram, "where the rest of the cast of Vanderpump Rules have posted clips of it. She then divides her time between rolling in bed alone, rolling in bed with a disgruntled Brett Caprioni (one of the aforementioned new bodies who He said felt uncomfortable imitating sex in the video, during last night's episode), rolling on stage with back-up dancers, rolling in a pool, rolling your tongue toward the ceiling out of his mouth, and eventually abandoning Caprioni for a motorcycle model with a mustache.

All the while, Shay sings in a monotonous robotic tone, delivering quotable phrases like "I need a post without mentioning/ /Give me a good dick but no darling, ”which, for his sake, must be ironic. No thirst for relationship to be found here!

That said, the video is not entirely without charm. Shay shows the side of your face she typically refuses to be photographed, humanizing herself in the process. She is very brave:

See what I mean?

Anyway, the video is fascinatingly bad, which is why I have watched it multiple times. As for the song itself … it really could have benefited from a choir.