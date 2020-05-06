Watch the Life Suite on Deck Stars then and now

Nine years have passed since the SS Tipton landed.

Almost a decade has passed since twins Zack and Cody Martin, along with the heiress of the London Tipton Hotel, finished their studies at Seven Seas High School and The Suite Life on Deck, the popular spin-off of The joint life of Zack and Cody, officially signed on the Disney Channel on May 6, 2011 after three seasons. In order for the franchise, he had made twin actors Cabbage and Dylan Sprouse In familiar names when it started in 2005, the fantastic Martin twins saga was finally completed.

And so, the Sprouse boys were allowed to go out and become men, attend college, and discover exactly what they wanted their careers to be like.

While neither Cole nor Dylan have left public attention since their time at Disney, although one has certainly chosen to be more visible than the other, the same cannot be said for the rest of The Suite Life on DeckThe cast.