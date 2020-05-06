Watch the Life Suite on Deck Stars then and now

Nine years have passed since the SS Tipton landed.
Almost a decade has passed since twins Zack and Cody Martin, along with the heiress of the London Tipton Hotel, finished their studies at Seven Seas High School and The Suite Life on Deck, the popular spin-off of The joint life of Zack and Cody, officially signed on the Disney Channel on May 6, 2011 after three seasons. In order for the franchise, he had made twin actors Cabbage and Dylan Sprouse In familiar names when it started in 2005, the fantastic Martin twins saga was finally completed.
And so, the Sprouse boys were allowed to go out and become men, attend college, and discover exactly what they wanted their careers to be like.
While neither Cole nor Dylan have left public attention since their time at Disney, although one has certainly chosen to be more visible than the other, the same cannot be said for the rest of The Suite Life on DeckThe cast.
With the show's big anniversary in mind, let's take a look at the cast and see not just what they're doing, but what they look like now.
Danny Feld / Disney Channel via Getty Images, Evan Agostini / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
Dylan Sprouse
After finally saying goodbye to Zack Martin nine years ago, Dylan attended New York University's Gallatin School of Individualized Study, earning a four-year degree in video game design. It has taken him longer to return to acting than his brother, playing roles in independent films like Fired and White card and music videos of Camila Cabello and Kygo. The next one will be seen in the movie After colliding, the sequel to the 2019 movie Then. In 2018, he co-founded the Artisan All-Wise Meadery in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. He has been in a relationship with the model. Barbara Palvin since summer 2018.
Danny Feld / Disney Channel via Getty Images, Rachel Luna / WireImage
Cole Sprouse
Like his brother, Cole enrolled at NYU in 2011 after saying goodbye to the role of Cody Martin, studying humanities and archeology at the Gallatin School of Individualized Study. After graduating in 2015, he briefly worked in the field, participating in excavations and doing laboratory work, specializing in geographic information systems and satellite imagery. In 2016, he began planning his return to acting and was announced as part of the cast for the upcoming The CW movie. Riverdale, playing the iconic Jughead Jones in the reinvention of the iconic Archie Comics characters. He has starred in the hit series since its winter debut in 2017. In 2019, he starred in his first movie since Big potato, the romantic drama Five feet apart. He must star in and produce the next scripted podcast Storm. Has been in a somewhat tumultuous relationship with Riverdale love interest Lili Reinhart since it was released.
Dean Hendler / Disney Channel via Getty Images, Leon Bennett / WireImage
Brenda song
After leaving the role of heiress London Tipton behind forever nine years ago, Brenda had recurring roles in Scandal new girl and more recently Station 19, while starring in the short series Potatoes and Pure genius. Currently stars in Hulu & # 39; s Doll face. She also appeared in the movies Angry Angel, Secret Obsession and Changeland. In 2011, it announced its commitment to Miley Cyrus& # 39; brother, Trace Cyrus, which was canceled two years later. She has been dating Macaulay Culkin since 2017
D & # 39; Amico / Disney Channel via Getty Images, Mat Hayward / Getty Images for Netflix
Debby Ryan
After saying goodbye to Bailey Pickett, her great Disney role, Debby landed her own series online with the premiere of Jessie, which aired from 2011 to 15. After making appearances in television movies. Rebel radio and Kristin's Christmas Past, began transitioning to more adult programming with a recurring role on the second season of NBC. The mysteries of Laura, followed by lead role in the controversial Netflix beauty pageant satire Insatiable, which lasted two seasons from 2018-19. He also made appearances in Netflix movies. Horse and Teeth of the night. As the leader of the independent band The Never Ending, she released an EP in 2014. In 2016, Debby was arrested for driving under the influence and eventually did not oppose reckless driving, with a three-year sentence of probation and community service. In December 2018, she and her boyfriend Josh Dun announced their engagement.
D & # 39; Amico / Disney Channel via Getty Images, Tiffany Rose / Getty Images for Lupus LA
Phill Lewis
Ever since he said goodbye to Mr. Moseby, Phill has appeared as a guest on shows like Good Luck Charlie, Jessie, Countless and Angel from Hell. He also appeared in the movies. Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2 and I wish i was here. After beginning his directorial career directing eight episodes of The Suite Life on Deck, has become the director of multi-camera sitcoms, capturing episodes of shows like Mike and Molly, Uncountables, Fuller House, Last Man Standing, Carol & # 39; s Second Act and One day at a time.
D & # 39; Amico / Disney Channel via Getty Images, Kris Connor / Getty Images for NAMM
Doc Shaw
Once Lil & # 39; Little left SS Tipton in the middle of season three, Doc went on to star in the Disney XD series. Pair of kings, which ran for three seasons until 2013. After returning to the role of Malik Payne in a recurring capacity for TYler Perry's Paynes in 2018, he will return full time for the next rebirth of Tyler Perry's Payne House, due to BET summer 2020.
Eric McCandless / Disney Channel via Getty Images, Matthew Timmons instagram
Matthew Timmons
Since playing Cody's roommate Woody Fink, Matt's IMDb page has been kept lighter, with just one appearance in 2013 on Jessie notice. However, it is available for a custom video on Cameo. It will cost you $ 30. Life Suite co-star Rachael Kathryn Bell They have remained close friends, as evidenced by the various photos of the couple in their Instagram feed.
Eric McCandless / Disney Channel via Getty Images, Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Erin cardillo
After playing Seven Seas High teacher Miss Tutweiller, Erin has appeared on shows like Hawaii Five-0, Castle, Bones, Melissa and Joey and Criminal minds. In November 2011, she married the actor. Joe Towne. The couple welcomed a son named Lucas Bohdi in December 2016.
Eric McCandless / Disney Channel via Getty Images, Michael Bezjian / Getty Images for Bridgegate Pictures and MORE Productions
Rachael Kathryn Bell
Since she made her small-screen debut as Addison in Life Suite, Rachael has appeared on shows like Clumsy, test body and, in his most recent credit, the YouTube series Roommates. Still a close friend of co-star Matt Timmons, she currently has a relationship with the actor. Andrew Landstedt.
Isabella Vosmikova / Disney Channel via Getty Images, Cindy Ord / Getty Images
Zoey Deutch
After starting her acting career as Zack Maya's love interest in the show's third season, Zoey went on to appear on shows. Timbre, NCIS, changed at birth and more recently The politician. She also appeared in the movies Beautiful creatures, dirty grandpa, why him ?, the disaster artist, set it up and Zombieland: double tap. After parting with her lifelong boyfriend Avan Jogia in 2017, she started dating the actor Dylan Hayes.
Dean Hendler / Disney Channel via Getty Images, Morgan Lieberman / Getty Images
Kim rhodes
She only made a few appearances in The Suite Life on DeckBut who can forget Zack and Cody's mother Carey? Since leaving the role, Kim has appeared on the shows. Switched at birth, NCIS, Cologne, Criminal Minds and, most memorable, Supernatural, recurring as Sheriff Jody Mills. He almost had his own spin-off in 2018! She also appeared in the movies Beethoven's Christmas Adventure and Atlas Shrugged: Part 2.
The Suite Life on Deck is available to stream on Disney +.
