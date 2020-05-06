Watch James Corden's extra special surprise for his staff member

While their wedding was unfortunately postponed, this future husband and wife had some unforgettable surprises to bring them up to their special day.

In The Late Late Show Tuesday night host James Corden He had something special up his sleeve, for one of his own colleagues. As he explained, the show's script coordinator, Joe, was supposed to be married last weekend. However, as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and orders to stay home, the event was postponed. However, unbeknownst to Joe, he and his fiancé were about to become the focus of the next segment of the show.

After Corden asked Joe if he could get his future wife, Isabelle, to join him in front of the camera while they were both in their California apartment, the two listened as surprises unfolded. Considering they are baseball fans, with Joe supporting the New York Yankees and Isabelle alongside his rival team, the Boston Red Sox, it was quite appropriate when the players J.D. Martinez and Giancarlo Stanton He appeared with his own video messages for the couple.