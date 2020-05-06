Watch James Corden's extra special surprise for his staff member

While their wedding was unfortunately postponed, this future husband and wife had some unforgettable surprises to bring them up to their special day.
In The Late Late Show Tuesday night host James Corden He had something special up his sleeve, for one of his own colleagues. As he explained, the show's script coordinator, Joe, was supposed to be married last weekend. However, as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and orders to stay home, the event was postponed. However, unbeknownst to Joe, he and his fiancé were about to become the focus of the next segment of the show.
After Corden asked Joe if he could get his future wife, Isabelle, to join him in front of the camera while they were both in their California apartment, the two listened as surprises unfolded. Considering they are baseball fans, with Joe supporting the New York Yankees and Isabelle alongside his rival team, the Boston Red Sox, it was quite appropriate when the players J.D. Martinez and Giancarlo Stanton He appeared with his own video messages for the couple.
"Isabelle, I also heard that you are marrying a Yankees fan and I'm sorry," Martinez said in his clip. "I know that may not be easy for you, but you know what, if you can get through this, Isabelle, you and this marriage can get through anything."
Stanton also missed the opportunity to tease Joe about his life partner. "Joe, I know you're a Yankees fan, man. That means you're smart, so if you're half as ready to pick a spouse as a team to support, then I'm sure you're in good hands with Isabelle, except that you missed his biggest red flag, man, and that's the Red Sox flag he has, "Stanton joked. "Hopefully it's collecting dust in all of you garage somewhere it should be. Just iron that out and you can smoothly navigate from there."
The surprises did not end there. In addition to the players' good wishes, the owners of the Boston Red Sox gave the couple two tickets to sit in the owner's box the next time the Yankees play at Fenway Park.
As for the grand finale, Corden as the couple heading out of their apartment building for one more surprise. While they were destined to be on their honeymoon right now along the Amalfi coast, the host helped bring a little bit of Italy to their doorstep with an Italian dinner, complete with a wedding cake, champagne, and a man playing an accordion, six feet away and wearing a mask, of course.
