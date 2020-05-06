Walnut Creek Approves Cuts Following Pandemic Economic Shortage – Up News Info San Francisco

WALNUT CREEK (Up News Info SF) – In response to the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the City of Walnut Creek approved $ 6.5 million in spending cuts and moved to use $ 3.6 million in reserve funds to close a projected budget gap of $ 10 million for the fiscal year ending June 30.

The cuts will come from a variety of places, including delays in hiring, redirecting money from existing capital projects, restricting city purchases to essentials only, and suspending travel and training expenses.

City staff projects a loss of revenue of $ 13 million, moving the city from a surplus of $ 3 million to a projected deficit of general funds of $ 10 million for fiscal year 2019-2020.

The reason cited: loss of sales tax revenue, transient occupancy taxes, and program revenue related to class cancellation and arts and recreation programming as a direct result of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting refuge in all the Bay Area order.

In mid-April, the City Council was told to expect a budget deficit of between $ 5.5 million and $ 10 million for the current fiscal year,

largely depending on when the refugee order is lifted. The lowest figure was based on the end of the order of May 3; it has now been extended until May 31.

Councilman Justin Wedel told his colleagues that using the reserve money amounted to "kicking the can," and that more cuts in city spending are needed to solve the problem. He equated the use of reserve money to throw good money after bad.

"Up to this point, it seems like that's exactly what we're doing," Wedel said.

The other four council members disagreed, saying they are pleased that the city has set aside enough money over the years for such

rainy day.

"If a 60 percent drop in revenue overnight is not an emergency, I don't know what it is," said Council Member Matt Francois.

Mayor Loella Haskew challenged Wedel to return to a future City Council meeting with possible more specific cuts to discuss, and Wedel

I accept the challenge.