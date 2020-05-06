Voice The Voice ’tops Tuesday ratings; ‘The Conners’ Ticks Down In Season Finale – Up News Info

The voice It launched live for its first home show on Tuesday, with results showing the leading primetime in the adult demographic of 18-49 years with a rating of 1.0 and 7.15 million viewers. This was followed by Ellen's game play (0.8, 4.17M) that held steady, helping NBC win the overall night in the demo.

Meanwhile, ABC released a list of the season finales, beginning with The Conners (0.9, 6.03M), which slid a tenth to match a low series. Black-ish (0.4, 2.57M) He also scored in his finale, also a low series in the demo. Bless this mess (0.6, 3.83M) and Mixed-ish (0.5, 2.70M) wrapped their stations, with both constants. The net wrapped the night with For life (0.4, 2.20M), who dropped a tenth to match his offseason.

After repetitions of NCIS and FBI, CBS said goodbye to the first season of FBI: Most Wanted (0.6, 6.58M). who stumbled a tenth of last week to match an offseason.

CW's superhero blockade for Tuesday was stable with The flash (0.4, 1.21M) and DC's Legends of Tomorrow (0.2, 741,000).

Fox issued a repeat of The masked singer.