VOD and digital sales soared 48% to record March level amid coronavirus – Report – Up News Info

Requests to stay home due to COVID-19 took digital home entertainment sales to a record high in March, according to the Digital Entertainment Group, a trade consortium.

Total spending on digital transactions was reached, including electronic sales and video on demand.

$ 596 million, 48% more than in March 2019. Theatrical films increased 57% in EST and 67% in VOD during the month.

The titles of the studios that hit the digital rental market in March as Jumanji: the next level, 1917 and Richard Jewell He saw a boost from quarantined viewing, with theaters no longer an option for consumers.

DEG stats, in particular, don't include premium video-on-demand titles like Disney's Ahead, Universal Invisible Man or from Sony Bloodshot, which sets up PVOD releases after theaters close.

The overall spending on home entertainment for US consumers. USA In the first three months of 2020 it was $ 6.9 billion, the SDR said, an increase of 15% over the same period last year. That increase corresponded to a 5% drop in box office performance in March.

Citing data from the IHS Markit, the SDR said consumer spending on subscription streaming increased 27% in the first quarter from the same period last year.

Full visibility into the COVID-19 market during the pandemic is difficult to achieve given the decisions of some studios, especially Disney, to migrate titles more quickly to their own direct-to-consumer platforms. Instead of transactional sales, those subscription platforms are measured by subscriber growth, average revenue per user, and other metrics. Some releases, including Universal & # 39; s Trolls World TourTheaters have also been skipped entirely, but dealers generally keep PVOD data close to the vest.

When physical DVD and Blu-ray sales are taken into account, the first quarter picture is not as rosy. Total sales, including physical discs, fell 7% on the month to just $ 1.4 billion despite digital gains. Most retail stores, including department stores, had to close in March, and major online sellers like Amazon prioritized the delivery of essential pandemic-related supplies during the period.