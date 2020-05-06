Vivica Fox in Kenya Moore Beef: F * ck That B * tch !!

Actress Vivica Fox is usually cold, calm and collected, but when asked recently about her long-standing enmity with Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore, she did not undermine her words.

"I hated when you and Kenya were fighting," Claudia Jordan said during an episode of her Fox Soul show.

Vivica replied, "F * ck that bitch. No," Vivica said, adding that the beef with Kenya "will never go away." She continued: "I love you [Claudia], and you know you helped me get through that. But that one over there? – No, ma'am."

She added: "Some people you don't like anymore. [Kenya] at the top of that list. I feel sorry for my fans, because we are all about brotherhood, but I don't like it."

The meat started after the couple appeared on The Apprentice in 2015. They have been exchanging insults ever since.

Kenya has yet to respond to Vivica's latest comments.