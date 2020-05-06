Home Entertainment Vivica Fox in Kenya Moore Beef: F * ck That B *...

Vivica Fox in Kenya Moore Beef: F * ck That B * tch !!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Actress Vivica Fox is usually cold, calm and collected, but when asked recently about her long-standing enmity with Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore, she did not undermine her words.

"I hated when you and Kenya were fighting," Claudia Jordan said during an episode of her Fox Soul show.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©