Vivica A. Fox Livid in Kanye Moore Asks: & # 39; F ** k That B *** h & # 39;

Instagram

The actress and the star of & # 39; RHOA & # 39; They had an explosive discussion when they both appeared in & # 39; The Celebrity Apprentice & # 39; in 2015, which then resulted in years of back and forth online.

Up News Info –

There is a topic that people can't seem to ask Vivica A. Fox. During his appearance on "Fox Soul" on Monday May 4, "The Celebrity Apprentice"alum flipped when Kenya mooreHis name was brought up for discussion.

"I hated when you and Kenya were fighting", host Claudia Jordan he said, referring to Vivica and "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"The star's infamous enmity when they competed on" The Celebrity Apprentice "in 2015. The actress replied," I'm a Leo, I'm a lion, when these damn claws come out, baby, it's like popcorn. "

Vivica added: "F ** k that b *** h. No." She went on to say that her breakup with Kenya "will never go away." She continued: "I love you [Claudia], and you know you helped me get through that. But that one over there? – No, ma'am."

"Some people you don't like anymore. [Kenya] at the top of that list. Sorry for my fans, because we are all about brotherhood, but I don't like it," Vivica shared. In the meantime, Lisa Raye and Syleena Johnson, who were the other guests in the episode, could be seen awkwardly listening to Vivica's furious protest.

%MINIFYHTML6d3b413d9c78e139d7dcec1eeb7fcd7614%

Apparently speaking of Lisa or Syleena, Vivica continued: "Do you know why I like that one, why she is my little sister? Because when we went through what we went through she said: 'I'm sorry'."

<br />

Vivica and Kenya had an explosive discussion about "The Celebrity Apprentice" that later resulted in years of coming and going online. Vivica revealed in an episode of "Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen"That the only way she could forgive Kenya was if Kenya apologized for her.

However, Kenya had no plan to apologize. During her appearance on "RHOA" in 2018, she shadowed Vivica's performance on "Two Can Play That Game", saying, "Vivica's performance is the same performance. It was just 20 years ago and she does 20 surgeries."

In response to the discussion, Vivica tweeted: "" Did #ToxicTrick really believe that I 4got ?? You didn't even see that part of the play for me since you were in your seat watching me work, but I TRUST that I always have something for you. And let's not start with action receipts and whatnot! Mkay MissUSA1993 ".