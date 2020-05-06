Vivica A. Fox hints that NeNe's leaks could be using drugs!

NeNe Leakes fans were pissed off long after the latest news about Vivica A. Fox! The latter suggested that NeNe could be using drugs, and this occurred just after his decision to seek therapy after RHOA.

The Shade Room revealed all available details about the situation. Watch the news below.

TSR writes that Vivica ‘has not been playing well with housewives, and this time she has some questions about #NeneLeakes! Nene recently announced that she is seeking therapy after the treatment she received as a #RHOA cast member, but Vivica isn't quite sure that is the real reason! "

A follower said: ‘Vivica Fox is arguing about the highest-paid star on the show with someone who was fired. The girls move, "and one commenter replied," Kenya and Nene should be the highest paid, they make the show lol. Jandi is boring. I don't know how she is the highest paid. "Lol,quot;.

Another Instagram installer said, "They've been watching the show. Nene may be the longest on the show, but Kandi carries the largest wallet and they are much deeper than her girl @neneleakes Bloop."

Someone else said: necesita you need to stop every chair you sit on or whatever relevant conversation you have! She is constantly raised 50 Cent for over 10 years now "she needs a little sofa that sits on Queen to get over it,quot;.

A fanatic defended NeNe and said, "Never accuse someone of using drugs if they don't know it in fact," and someone else who is waiting for a reaction from NeNe posted this: "Bruhhhh baby about to destroy it!"

One commenter said, "This is not the first time that people have said that Nene is using drugs, I am totally in favor of black women, but sometimes Nene acts like a pookie from Jack's new town."

Other than this, NeNe fans had a few things to say when he showed off a different look recently.



