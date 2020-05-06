Vivica A. Fox hints that Nene's leaks could be using drugs due to her decision to seek therapy after RHOA

Chileee, Vivica Fox has not been playing with the checkers of "Real Housewives Of Atlanta,quot;! He had a few choice words about Kenya Moore first, and now he has a few questions about Nene Leakes and her habits.

While talking to the ladies of "Out Loud With Claudia Jordan,quot;, Vivica accuses Nene that some RHOA fans don't find it funny. Nene has apparently chosen to seek therapy for her mental health, after she says she was attacked by some of her co-stars on the show. Well, Vivica is not convinced and says that she may have other problems.

"So, are you receiving therapy for your mental illness? Or for consumption?" Asks Vivica. "So, are you receiving help from a therapist, or are you going to dry yourself?"

Vivica also jokes that she noticed something strange underneath Nene's nose during the RHOA virtual meeting, to which Claudia agrees, saying she looked "sweaty."

While all of these are allegations, Nene has yet to respond to Vivica's claims. However, another woman on the show, Syleena Johnson, had a different opinion. Syleena applauded Nene for seeking the help she might need, given the amount of filth that housewives dump so often.

"However, I can imagine that it is not stressful for all of them," he said. "Everyone probably needs therapy based on what everyone says and does to each other."

Do you think Nene is doing too much looking for therapy? Or is Vivica making a joke where there isn't one? Let us know in the comments, Roomies!