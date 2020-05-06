Video: Boston chefs and restaurateurs share what is during COVID-19

Do you miss your favorite restaurants? They also miss you a lot.

Boston.com recently asked a handful of Boston restaurant owners and chefs to share what it's been like since the coronavirus public health crisis hit Massachusetts, and the general sentiment was clear: They can't wait to see you again.

From inside the sparse kitchens and dining rooms filled with takeout orders, they also shared their difficulties ("Owning a restaurant in Chinatown has begun to feel like a pretty lonely journey," said Gloria Chin, owner of Double Chin) , succeeds ("We have had a lot of support from the neighborhood," said Sarah Wade, chef and owner of Stillwater), and innovations ("We started to make our own English muffins," shared Ania Zaroda, owner of Mike & Patty & # 39; s Hot Box).

Hear directly from these hardworking chefs and restaurant owners about what else has been going on, plus the messages they have for the Boston food community.

– Mark Gartsbeyn

