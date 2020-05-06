Vice TV is tied to Air Jordan Sneaker Doc and Bernie Sanders Film – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Vice TV is expanding its programming list with two new documentaries on its Vice Versa network and a couple of renewals.

The youth media announcer ordered documents about the dark side of Nike's iconic Air Jordan sneakers and the role the media played in Bernie Sanders' departure from the 2020 Presidential Campaign.

Both films are part of the company's Vice Versa network, which started earlier this year with the ITN Productions one-hour special. Meghan Markle escaping from the crown.

A man and his shoes, airing May 25 at 8 p.m., is a two-hour film that delves into the social, cultural, and racial significance of the Air Jordan shoe. You'll explore the marketing that created a multi-million dollar business and the dark side of the greed and murder of teenagers that led to the ownership of the sneakers. Using a combination of footage and graphic animation, the film features interviews with former Michael Jordan agent David Falk, former NBA Commissioner David J Stern, explorer Sonny Vaccaro, original designer Peter Moore, executives of marketing and advertising for Nike and the journalists who reported first: hand in shoe crimes. The documentary also features an interview with Dazie Williams, whose son was killed by a pair of Air Jordans.

Related story Facing the COVID-19 crisis: Vice TV and Anand Giridharadas accelerate weekly talk show to deal with balance of power in America's pandemic

Bernie Blackout, Launched on May 13 at 8 p.m., it follows Sanders' decision to withdraw from the 2020 Democratic race for the presidency after a series of losses to Joe Biden. He will analyze the role played by the press in the disappearance of his campaign and will present interviews with campaign staff, journalists and experts.

%MINIFYHTMLb6003ea62e5b8fcb9079ad9bad249c4714%

It is directed by Pat McGee, who directed the documentary. American relapse and the YouTube Originals document The deportees. Former T-Group chief development officer Mcgee produces through Pat McGee Pictures with Adam Linkenhelt and Terry Hahin as co-executive producers and Gregory Taylor as DoP. You can see a trailer below.

"It was evident in the campaign that the Sanders Campaign was a phenomenon: a diverse movement of passionate applicants who came out in large numbers to transform the United States," said McGee. "But if you saw cable news, you would never know. Bernie Blackout pulls back the curtain to expose the corruption and biases that are rampant in mainstream media coverage of the presidential election, and he takes a close look at a new generation and its relationship to news and politics. "

Elsewhere, Vice has renewed F * ck, that's delicious and More expensive for the fourth season F * ck that's delicious, led by rapper and chef Action Bronson, returns on May 11 at 10 p.m. This season, the group eats delicious Jamaican food in Harlem, sets out on the wine journey in Spain, and tastes the best Mexican food you would expect in Dublin. You will have guests like Meyhem Lauren, The Alchemist, and Big Body Bes. More expensive He also returns on May 11 at 10:30 p.m. with hip-hop star 2 Chainz as he immerses himself in the culture of excess. This season, 2 Chainz visits Las Vegas and Dallas to search for a $ 35 million home with his children, a $ 50,000 a night hotel, diamond headphones, a $ 10,000 leather jacket for his canine companion Trappy. , a weed super center in Las Vegas with comedian Lil Duval, a $ 1.5M RV, and the UFC Performance Center to train with famous rapper Tyga.

Vice TV is led by EVP and General Manager Morgan Hertzan, who joined the company last year.