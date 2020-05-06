VFX Powerhouse Framestore makes key hires for the Film Division – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Framestore, the UK visual effects studio with offices in North America and Mumbai, has performed a trio of key hires at its London-based film division.

Two-time VES Award winner Graham Page joined the company as a visual effects supervisor after 14 years at DNEG, where he oversaw work on titles including Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel and Avengers: Infinity War. Their hiring brings the total number of supervisors at Framestore to 24, covering the entire production process from pre-production to supervision and delivery on set.

Anna Ford has joined Framestore as Head of Business Development. Previously Sales and Bid Manager at Cinesite, she will identify and secure new projects for the company to work on.

Finally returning to the Framestore fold is Mark Hodgkins, who joins the team after 12 years on DNEG. He will serve as Global Director of FX, Film for Framestore, bringing with him extensive experience in the field after having worked at properties such as Marvel, DC and Harry Potter.

%MINIFYHTMLdac86406fc9d2829e06974be21b615fc12%

Fiona Walkinshaw, Global Managing Director of Framestore, Film, said: “While working in different areas of the business, Graham, Anna and Mark share the kind of perspective and attitude that we are always looking for at Framestore: they are innovative, creative in their approaches and never shy away from the kinds of challenges that will bring out the best in those with whom you work. I am delighted that they have joined the senior team and look forward to working with them. ”

Framestore's upcoming projects include Mulan, there is no time to die, and The king's man.

Up News Info recently revealed the company's Pre-Production Services team, which is based in London and offers a variety of early-stage jobs.