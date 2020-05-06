Vanessa Bryant celebrates her 38th birthday with her daughters – Capri is twinning with her dad, Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant celebrates her 38th anniversary and is surrounded by her beloved daughters. After telling her fans that she found one last unopened love letter from Kobe Bryant, she now shows fans the surprise her daughters prepared for her.

‘#CincodeMayo #TacoTuesday # my birthday 🎂 Thanks to my girls for ordering these flowers and piñatas for mom. ❤️😘 ’Vanessa captioned her post.

Someone wrote: ‘Surrounded by love ❤️ your girls made it amazing’, and another follower said: Feliz Happy birthday, beautiful Vanessa❤️, such a beautiful family! ’

Another commenter posted this: "Glad to see you stay healthy and still spread positivity," and someone else wrote, "My feelings are still so hurt every time I see them posted."

A loving admirer said: ‘Awwwww so sweet of him !! Happy, happy birthday beautiful mom !!!!! I hope you have the best day and feel so loved! "

Vanessa also made her fans happy when she shared a photo with her baby Capri and said she was intertwined with her father.

‘Capri looks just like her dad (in Gigi's outfit)! ❤️🎂 ’, the proud mom captioned her post.

Somoene said: ‘Beautiful. Did your adorable self give mom the birthday gift of sleeping through the night? "And a follower posted this message:" What an absolute beauty, "sending tons of love and lighting your way."

Another commenter wrote: Feliz Happy birthday Vanessa! We are all sending love today, "and one fan posted this:" She is GORGEOUS❤️😍 Happy Birthday V, we love you so much! We will pray that you overcome this devastating moment. "

In other news, Vanessa just found a letter from Kobe and today she waited until her birthday to open it. This letter was addressed to the "love of (his) life,quot; and was kept in a yellow envelope.

Vanessa turned to social media to share it on her platform.



