Valence Media's Amanda Powers Named COO of Dick Clark Productions – Up News Info

Amanda Powers, vice president of strategy for Valence Media, is transitioning to the company's Dick Clark Productions as chief operating officer.

She succeeds former chief operating officer and chief financial officer for dcp, Amy Thurlow, who was promoted to president of the television production company behind the Golden Globes in November.

In his new role, Powers will provide strategic direction for dcp and will oversee international distribution, business development, and licensing and association teams, as well as multi-channel marketer Direct Holdings Group. He will also lead the collaboration and coordination through dcp, MRC and the Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Media group.

At Valence Media, Powers participated in the integration of MRC, dcp and Billboard-The Hollywood Reporter Media Group and was an integral part of forming alliances with Fulwell 73, Civic Center Media and A-Major Media.

Prior to Valence, Powers served as VP of Corporate Development and Strategy at MRC Studios.

“Having had the pleasure of working with Amanda over the course of the past two years in her capacity at Valence Media, I have seen firsthand her leadership, remarkable insights and strategic advice and I am very excited to welcome the executive team of dcp, "said Amy Thurlow, president of Dick Clark Productions, who Powers will report to.

Before joining MRC in 2015, Powers worked at Moelis & Company and UBS Investment Bank. She also spent two years with the Clinton Foundation on the global pediatric HIV / AIDS team and four years on the council of executive women in media and entertainment.