USC tests anti-inflammatory drug to treat COVID-19 – Up News Info Los Angeles

– USC researchers are studying whether the anti-inflammatory drug baricitinib could be used to treat patients with coronavirus.

The USC Keck School of Medicine announced Wednesday that it is looking at whether baricitinib can stop the virus from progressing in an infected patient.

The body contains small proteins called cytokines that help the immune system fight infection. However, according to the researchers, COVID-19 can trigger what is known as a "cytokine storm," in which large amounts of cytokines are released into the body, causing tissue damage and organ failure.

Baricitinib has been shown to help lower cytokine levels.

"Our premise is that by using baricitinib to reduce inflammation, we can slow the disease's progress, stop the need for a ventilator and save lives," said Dr. Michael Dube, acting chief of the infectious diseases division. at Keck School of Medicine, he said in a statement.

Baricitinib is FDA approved to treat rheumatoid arthritis. It is one of several anti-inflammatory drugs being tested to treat COVID-19, the USC said in its press release.

Last week, the FDA gave its emergency approval for the antiviral drug remdesivir to treat coronavirus.

144 patients with coronavirus symptoms will be enrolled in the double-blind study in which half of the participants will receive baricitinib and the other half will receive a placebo.

The study is being funded by pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Company.