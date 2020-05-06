US Marines on international flight to Dallas intervene and restrain threatening passengers – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – For different reasons, they had all been cleared for an essential trip back to the United States, then three US Marines took a flight in Japan, bound for the Dallas / Fort Worth International Airport.

According to a Marine Corps. statement, Captain Daniel Kult, Sgt. John Dietrick and Pfc. Alexander Meinhardt was on the long-distance flight from Tokyo when a passenger locked himself in a bathroom and started yelling and making threatening comments.

Dietrick said that even through the headphones he was wearing he could hear someone in the bathroom sounding "distressed."

It was then that the Marines gathered outside the bathroom as a stewardess opened the door, according to the statement. Once opened, the leather collars fastened the passenger with flexible ties.

"He knew he had to step in when he became a danger to others and to himself," said Meinhardt. "I didn't think twice about helping to contain it for the rest of the flight."

After securing the passenger in a seat, Camp Lejeune-based Marines who were in the middle of a six-month deployment to Okinawa kept their eyes on the offending passenger for the remainder of the flight.

It is unclear why the man, whose name has not been released, was distressed.

"At this time, we are unable to identify the airline or comment on the passenger's disposition, as the incident remains under investigation," said Navy spokeswoman Lt. Kayla Olsen.

The flight finally arrived at DFW airport after being diverted to Los Angeles International Airport so that the passenger could be taken to a local hospital for a mental evaluation.

The United States Attorney's Office in California and the FBI are investigating the incident.

