Unscripted TV Agent Brian Speiser Joins ICM Partners – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran reality TV agent Brian Speiser has joined ICM Partners.

Speiser moves to ICM Partners from APA, where he was a partner and packaging leader in its alternative and factual programming division. He has packaged many successful series, including the A&E Emmy winner. Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.

Before joining APA in 2012, Speiser co-founded the entertainment division of IPG's Octagon, where he executive produced the Emmy nominee. It gets better for MTV He began his career in the William Morris Agency mailroom in 2005.

Customers who join Speiser include Super Delicious (Food Network & # 39; s Cupcake War AND Halloween Wars), Superjacket (MTV Ridiculousness, The science The explosion show), Goodbye Pictures (Bravo & # 39; s The Real Dallas Housewives), Ish Entertainment (HBO Kill chain, Comedy Central & # 39; s This week in the comedy cellar), Tremendous entertainment (Travel’s Strange Foods with Andrew Zimmern, ABC Rock the park) and Wallfly (Quibi Sex next door)

Showrunner / producers John Henshaw (Lifetime’s) will also join. Super babysitter, Facebook Nine months), John Platt (of Viacom Exchange wife), Brielle Cohen (NBC Doing it) and Sara Reddy (TLC Malls, CNBC Listing: Impossible)