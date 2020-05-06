United States Does Not Have a Worst Case Plan on COVID-19

Amid the constant news of coronaviruses, both from science and from the markets, it is easy to lose sight of the most terrifying scenario of all: the one in which there is no magic bullet. In this totally plausible situation, there would be no effective Covid-19 vaccine or transformative therapy; the combination of testing and contact tracing would not successfully suppress the outbreak; and the collective immunity, in any case, would come only after millions of deaths worldwide.

Even raising this possibility is a major disappointment. But the fact that a result is terrible does not make it impossible.

Since the end of February, I have conducted about 20 interviews with epidemiologists and virologists such as Marc Lipsitch, Angela Rasmussen and Carl Bergstrom; economists like Paul Romer, Stefanie Stantcheva and Larry Summers; and leaders in the best hospitals and experts in government agencies whose names you may not know, but whose working life is preparing for times like this. Despite getting expert answers to dozens of my questions, the only question I haven't been able to get an answer for is this: Who, exactly, is planning the nightmare scenario where we never received a vaccine or breakthrough treatment. ?

Ideally, it would be the executive branch of the federal government, with its resources and a panoramic view of the problem. But the president, who is running for reelection, has every reason to insist on (unrealistic) optimism. In fact, the administration actually discussed the dissolution of its coronavirus workforce.

CDC and other public health agencies may be a good second option; But they are busy (rightly so) warning the public not to raise their hands and let the virus spread uncontrollably. It's not really a job for scientists: They are (understandably) devoting all their energy to finding treatments and vaccines. Governors only have the authority to plan their individual status. And the Fed is tasked with trying to save jobs and markets, not model the end of the economy as we know it.

I am not one of those who enjoy the scenarios of the end of the world. However, realism absolutely requires considering every confluence of events that could occur with reasonable probability. If, in fact, there is no worst-case planning agency or department, this is a major government failure.

The fact that about 90 vaccines are being explored, with some clinical trials, is exciting and stimulating. Better than 80 vaccines or 40 or five or none. The absolute number tends to make us think that one or more will be successful. But the sum of many very low probability events does not necessarily translate into a high probability that one will succeed.

There has never been a successful mRNA vaccine, like the ones being tested by Moderna and others, released to the market after approval. The same is true for a viral vector vaccine like the one being pursued by the Oxford University group. And traditional vaccines often take many years to reach patients.

We have heard so many times that a vaccine will not be available for 18 months that we may have begun to confuse that message with the very different idea that after 18 months there will be a vaccine available.

Transformative therapies are also very far from being guaranteed. In a preliminary study, Remdesivir reduced mortality in hospitalized patients with Covid-19 from 11.6% to 8%. That is statistically significant and could save lives. But even if it is replicated widely, it won't mean a fundamental change in how we accept the risks of contracting the disease. And when was the last time you heard the word hydrochloroquine?

The combination of testing and contact tracing is advertised as a mechanism to reopen the economy. The challenges here include the reality that large-scale testing is not available now and is unlikely to be soon. Manual contact tracking is as good as the response rate and the willingness and ability to contact people to isolate themselves. Digital contact tracking is new and raises challenging ethical questions, including around privacy. It will also work only if a large number of people who come into contact with infected people isolate themselves.

Then there is the little-debated question of whether tests plus contact tracing can be used to suppress a disease that has successfully spread the community on a massive scale like the new coronavirus. The combination is classically applicable in situations where there are some cases and the disease has not yet spread widely; That was the situation in South Korea, where it appears to have been very effective. The technique is also said to have been shown to be effective in the 2014 Ebola outbreak. But epidemiologists I have spoken to about the new coronavirus have been unable to provide a truly comparable case in which testing and contact tracing stopped a disease. that spread throughout this geographic area.

Usually, when all other scenarios have been discussed, the issue revolves around collective immunity. But since Bergstrom has been arguing for weeks, in practice that probably means that a large percentage of the population is exposed to the virus. Depending on the true case fatality rate, that could mean many millions of deaths worldwide.

It is time to start thinking about how we should react to this horrible scenario. It is not defeatism to ask what the world will be like if we lose the war we are waging. It is realism.

Noah Feldman is a Bloomberg opinion columnist and professor of law at Harvard University.

