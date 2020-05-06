Union representative apparently threatens corona infections to stop clean energy rule

Covid-19 Coverage See more stories



There is a battle in California for the future of natural gas. Environmentalists want building codes to encourage new buildings to be electrically heated to reduce carbon emissions. Natural gas utilities and unions representing their workers have joined in opposing these laws.

In March, Eric Hoffman, president of a local public service workers union, used an unusual tactic to stop the adoption of a new clean energy building code in San Luis Obispo, a city on the central California coast.

"If the city council intends to move forward with another reading on the gas ban, I can assure you that there will be no social distance," Hoffman wrote March 16, in an email obtained by the Los Angeles Times. "Please don't force my hand to transport hundreds and hundreds of angry people who potentially add to this pandemic."

City officials say they were surprised by this apparent threat to potentially expose innocent people to COVID-19. But Hoffman got away with it. Authorities abandoned plans to vote on the controversial new law at a meeting on April 7.

Michael Codron, the city's director of community development, told the LA Times that Hoffman's apparent threat played a role in the decision to cancel the vote. "There is no way of knowing if he was boastful," Codron told the Times.

The fight in San Luis Obispo is part of a broader debate about the future of energy in the Golden State, as the LA Times explains:

Climate activists and many energy experts see the transition to all-electric buildings as the best way to reduce emissions from homes and businesses. Gas is a fossil fuel that contributes to climate change, while California's electricity is increasingly supplied by climate-friendly sources, such as wind and solar parks. SoCalGas has responded by convincing nearly 120 cities and counties to pass similarly worded resolutions, originally drafted by the gas company, calling for "balanced energy solutions." The company's chosen climate solution is renewable natural gas, a fuel that could replace part of the fossil gas that contributes to climate change, but which experts say has serious limitations.

The San Louis Obispo proposal would make all-electric construction the default in the city. Developers who wanted to offer natural gas in one house would have to modernize other houses or pay a fund to reduce the use of natural gas in other parts of the city.

City officials say they have not given up on approving the proposal, but are unsure when the new vote will occur. The city hopes to organize a digital forum that allows members of the public to comment on the proposal remotely. But that idea is "fraught with technical challenges," Coldron told the LA Times, so the city has yet to try.