Ul Rulon Gardner Won & # 39; t Die’t’s Five Five Rings Films Olympics Slate – Up News Info

There will be no Olympics this summer, but Five Rings Films has announced its latest list of documentaries about some of the game's biggest stars.

Rulon Gardner will not die It is featured on June 3 on OlympicChannel.com and the official Olympic Channel apps for connected mobile and TV devices.

After achieving one of the biggest surprises in the history of the Olympic Games, wrestler Rulon Gardner struggled with his new stardom in the midst of a constant battle with life's struggles..

In Rulon Gardner will not die, shares his personal journey, from the humble roots that grew up on a Wyoming farm to finding fame at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, where he defeated three-time Olympic champion Aleksandr Karelin of Russia, and how his endurance helped him overcome adversity. after the & # 39; miracle on the carpet & # 39; and multiple near-death experiences.

After the launch of Rulon Gardner will not die, the Olympic Channel plans to release three additional documentaries over the next year of Five Rings Films, Frank Marshall and Mandalay Sports Media (MSM) produce exclusively for the global media platform of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Marshall, whose production credits include Jason Bourne, Jurassic World and Indiana Jones, Serves as executive producer alongside Mike Tollin and Jon Weinbach of MSM, whose recent credits include The last Dance. Greg Groggel will serve as executive producer for the Olympic Channel.

Five movie rings, the characteristic documentary series of the Olympic Canal, is a series of documentaries representing iconic people and record teams from the modern Olympic era.

In addition to the Rulon Gardner movie, the new list of Five movie rings Documentaries currently in production for release in 2020 and 2021 include:

The iron hammer: How volleyball icon Lang Ping brought gold to China, left home for overseas adventures, and then came back to save a struggling women's program and make them Olympic champions.

·Distance (Work title): The story of an enduring Japanese racing tradition and a humble Olympic champion named Naoko Takahashi, who captured her nation's imagination with a career spanning the years at the Sydney 2000 Olympics.

· A brilliant story that curls (Work title): Despite the lack of funds, five unassuming Scottish women came together for an opportunity for Olympic glory for Britain and won the hearts of a nation in the process at the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics.

"Frank Marshall and Mike Tollin are among the best story tellers in the world and we look forward to sharing the stories of these amazing athletes with the world in the lead-up to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in 2021," said Mark Parkman, general manager. of the IOC World Olympic Channel. "This ambitious documentary series is a hallmark of our programming efforts to bring Olympic heroes to life outside the Games."

"The Olympics have a rich history of memorable moments as well as controversial moments, so I am very excited to be able to tell the incredible stories of Rulon Gardner and other great Olympians through this inspiring series, which combines my passion for filmmaking with my passion for the Olympics, "said Marshall.

"We are very proud of this board," said Tollin. “These are stories of determination and courage, of overcoming obstacles and achieving through thick and thin. These heroes remind us why we love sports and why the Olympics continue to inspire us. "