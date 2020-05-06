UFC 249 date, start time, fight card, schedule and odds for Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje

UFC 249 will launch approximately three weeks later and nearly 1,000 miles away from its originally planned date and location.

Sunday's event is headed by a showdown between Tony Ferguson (25-3) and Justin Gaethje (21-2) after Khabib Nurmagomedov was unable to go due to travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic. Other major card fights include Henry Cejudo vs. Dominic Cruz and Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan de Castro.

Rather than taking place in Brooklyn, New York, as originally scheduled, the event will take place in Jacksonville, Florida, without fan attendance.

This is the first complete UFC card since UFC 248 happened on March 7.

Here's everything you need to know about Tony Ferguson's light showdown with Justin Gaethje, including start time, fight card, PPV price, and UFC 249 odds.

What time does UFC 249 start?

Date: Saturday, May 9

Saturday, May 9 UFC 249 time: 6:30 pm. ET | 3:30 pm. PT

6:30 pm. ET | 3:30 pm. PT Principal card: 10 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. PT

10 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. PT Ferguson vs. Gaethje: 12:15 a.m. ET (approx.)

Fans of the fight will have a great night of action on Saturday with 12 bouts scheduled over a span of more than six hours. Preliminary fights will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET followed by the main card at 10 p.m. ET.

Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje are expected to enter the octagon around midnight ET to end the night in style in a showdown that will determine the interim lightweight title.

UFC 249 PPV price: How much does the card cost?

$ 64.99 (ESPN + subscribers)

$ 84.99 (new subscribers)

The price of the main card in the US USA On ESPN + pay per view you are separated between current subscribers and newcomers. Existing subscribers will pay $ 64.99, while newcomers will pay $ 84.98 for a bundle that includes the fight and an annual subscription to the streaming service.

The preliminary bouts will air on ESPN for cable television subscribers.

Where does UFC 249 take place?

The event, which has faced various obstacles and delays since its announcement, will take place at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, without the attendance of fans. Previously, the UFC attempted to follow through on a plan to hold fights in California, but was eventually told to stop the effort amid a political backlash and advice from ESPN.

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje odds for UFC 249

Tony Ferguson is considered the favorite with -173 on Sports Insider, which means that a successful bet of $ 178 would generate a profit of $ 100.

UFC 249 Fight Card

Principal card

Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje – Interim Lightweight Title

Henry Cejudo vs Dominic Cruz – bantamweight title

Francis Ngannou vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik – Heavyweight

Jeremy Stephens vs Calvin Kattar – Featherweight

Greg Hardy vs Yorgan de Castro – Heavyweight

Preliminary Card

Donald Cerrone vs Anthony Pettis – Welterweight

Aleksei Oleinik vs Fabricio Werdum – Heavyweight

Carla Esparza vs Michelle Waterson – Women's Straw Weight

Uriah Hall vs Ronaldo & # 39; Jacare & # 39; Souza – Middleweight

Early preliminary card