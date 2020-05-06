UC Berkeley begins charting a route for the fall semester; Chancellor rejects tuition refund idea – Up News Info San Francisco

BERKELEY (Up News Info SF) – UC Berkeley officials have begun to consider a variety of scenarios that they will implement when students return for the fall semester, but tuition reimbursement is not one of them.

In the best-case scenario, officials said Tuesday it will be a combination of online and on-campus classes on campus. But moving the class from campus to their homes has been an adjustment for many Cal students.

"I would really prefer it to be in person, but I understand the situation and it is not as bad as I thought it would have been," said Tomas Valencia.

"School has always been stressful, but I feel like I am online, I have lost the motivation to really pay attention to my classes," said Deisy Ramos.

Chancellor Carol Christ held an online discussion of the future course on Tuesday.

Christ said the university would likely employ a hybrid mode of online and in-person classes in the fall. As for enrollment, it will remain the same.

"The entire University of California system does not provide tuition refunds because students have access to the classes they are enrolled in and are getting full credit for that," he said.

Some students say they understand they will not have a break in their tuition, but Tanay Baswa said she would not stay to pay if school is not back on campus.

"If it's a combination, I'm likely to retire for a semester because I don't want to pay a higher price," he said.

Baswa, who is from Kuwait, said she can easily study online while at home without paying tuition. The reason you are here in the United States is to get the full college experience.

"It's about the opportunities you have with friends that you make instead of just learning material," he said.

Housing is also a concern in the fall, as University of California schools are trying to figure out how to reopen the dorms. They say they need a way to test, track, and treat cases to get people back to student housing.