Uber to fire 3,700 workers, CEO to give up wages amid coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

In a world where the coronavirus pandemic has turned social alienation into a new way of life, companies whose business models rely on people's willingness to share their personal space are now struggling.

San Francisco-based Uber said Wednesday it will cut 3,700 full-time workers, or about 14% of its workforce, as people fearful of infection stay indoors or try to limit contact with others to minimize the risk when they venture out. Rival Lyft and home exchange service Airbnb have also announced cuts due to the drop in usage.

The layoffs and related costs such as severance will cost about $ 20 million for Uber, which had already imposed a hiring freeze. The company has offered up to 14 days of financial assistance to drivers and delivery workers who were diagnosed with COVID-19 disease, or who were quarantined.

Those transport drivers who are still on the road are trying to avoid infection and raise enough fees to put dinner on the table, even when the number of passengers plummets.

"Many of us live on the brink of destitution from destitution," said Jerome Gage, 28, who drives for Uber's rival, Lyft, in Los Angeles. "We have to work or we don't eat."

Gage, who as a contract worker has not paid sick leave or health insurance, has seen his income plummet as the number of trips he provided fell about 75%. He received a disposable mask and a few small bottles of Lyft disinfectant, but said it's not enough to keep him safe.

"On any trip, you could get the virus," said Gage. "So every day we are on the road, we are in danger."

Lyft announced last month that it would lay off 982 people, or 17% of its workforce, in the face of the sinking passengers. The San Francisco company expects to spend between $ 28 and $ 36 million on expenses related to employee compensation and benefits costs.

Lyft's revenue grew 23% to $ 955.7 million in the first quarter, which does not capture the full extent of the outbreak. The number of active passengers grew by just 3%, the company said on Wednesday. Lyft lost $ 398.1 million, which was better than the previous year's loss of $ 1.1 billion when the company had higher expenses related to its IPO.

"While the COVID-19 pandemic poses a formidable challenge to our business, we are prepared to overcome this crisis," Logan Green, co-founder and CEO, said in a statement. "We are responding to the pandemic with an aggressive cost reduction plan that will give us an even more streamlined spending structure and allow us to come out stronger."

Transportation companies are facing rejection by drivers who want to be classified as employees rather than independent contractors, which some say would speed up the process of obtaining unemployment benefits. California sued Uber and Lyft on Tuesday, alleging that they misclassified their drivers as independent contractors under the state's new labor law.

Both Uber and Lyft are trying to save cash to resist the consequences of the pandemic, in part by emphasizing deliveries of food and other goods. Lyft, which in the past promoted its unique approach to transportation, started a temporary service called "Essential Deliveries,quot; last month to deliver goods such as food to food banks and senior centers. Uber is expanding Eats, its restaurant delivery service, into 20 international markets this year.

But the success of their businesses depends on people being willing to open their cars, and drivers in some parts of the country can make more money by raising unemployment benefits, said Stephen Beck, managing partner of cg42, a management consulting firm. .

The psychology of pilot decision making is also changing. Public transport companies were confident that people would decide that they would rather hook up with a car than own a car, a belief that has changed for some consumers during the pandemic. Passengers will also make decisions about what is safer and would have to trust that a shared vehicle is less risky than a bus or train.

Even in the worst case scenario, an 80% decrease in passenger numbers through 2020, Uber has said it would end the year with $ 4 billion in cash. That would still mean spending nearly $ 7 billion this year, which could create problems for Uber's biggest ambitions, such as driverless cars and air taxis.

Airbnb is drastically downsizing, as the idea of ​​opening up living spaces to strangers begins to feel like an anachronism.

On Tuesday, the company announced that it would cut a quarter of its workforce, some 1,900 people. The San Francisco-based company expects its revenue to decrease by more than half this year.

Not long ago, Airbnb was poised to capitalize on a rising stock market with its highly anticipated public offering. But with the market now reeling and few people looking anywhere other than their home, Airbnb is reported to be racking up millions of dollars in losses.

When consumers finally continue to travel, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky anticipates that they will spend less and stay closer to home. Earlier this year, after the company told guests they could cancel their stays without penalty, it agreed to pay the irate hosts $ 250 million to make up for some of their lost revenue.

