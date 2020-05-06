Uber to fire 3,700 workers and CEO to give up salary

NY – Uber is cutting 3,700 full-time workers, about 14% of its workforce, and its CEO will give up his base salary with the nation largely still closing.

The San Francisco company said Wednesday that the layoffs and related costs, such as severance, will reach about $ 20 million.

Uber Technologies Inc. has already imposed a hiring freeze and has offered up to 14 days of financial assistance to drivers and delivery workers who were diagnosed with COVID-19, or quarantined.

Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi will give up his base salary until the end of the year.

The company, which plans to report quarterly financial results after Thursday's bell, said it is evaluating other cost cuts.