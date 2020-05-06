Twitter weighs in after Khia challenges Trina to battle

Bradley Lamb
Khia jumped online to challenge rap star Trina to battle.

"Oh, I wish someone would, who wants to prove me like that?" Khia said, and after the person on the phone suggested that she fight Trina, Khia accepted the challenge and added, "I took 285 hits to hit your butt."

