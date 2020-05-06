Twitter weighs in after Khia challenges Trina to battle

Khia jumped online to challenge rap star Trina to battle.

"Oh, I wish someone would, who wants to prove me like that?" Khia said, and after the person on the phone suggested that she fight Trina, Khia accepted the challenge and added, "I took 285 hits to hit your butt."

Twitter says Khia would WIN the battle …

We doubt that Trina will accept your invitation anyway.

Khia comes for Trina for years.

She addressed Reginae Carter during an episode of Queen & # 39; s Court in 2017:

"That's how far your dad and I [Lil Wayne] go back. At a time when your stepmother Sour Puss [Trina] was fucking your baby," he said. "You know, no, she's not the baddest because she fucked your mom and dad. That doesn't make her the worst, baby. That makes you a fool to even raise her. Now, since your mom didn't tell you that She was swinging with her dad and her stepfather, Baby, I'm going to be the only one to tell her: Don't mention that ever again, baby.