Twitter tests cleaner interface for interlocking conversations

Twitter shows some iOS and web users a new interface to make it easier to follow intertwined conversations, the company has announced. A gif posted by the Twitter support account shows the new test interface in action, with lines and dashes that make it much easier to see who responds to whom in a Twitter thread. The functionality first came to Twitter's prototype twttr app last year, and it's based on the iOS update released in January.

The changes are an attempt to make round-trip conversations "easier to read and follow," according to the company. Today's Twitter conversations can fill up quickly and be difficult to understand, especially when dozens of users reply to each individual tweet in one conversation. It means that even a high-profile interview with the Twitter CEO can become almost impossible to follow quickly.

Their conversations are from Twitter, so we are testing ways to make them easier to read and follow. Some of you on iOS and on the web will see a new layout for the answers with lines and indentations that clarify who talks to whom and fits more convo in one view. pic.twitter.com/sB2y09fG9t – Twitter support (@TwitterSupport) May 5, 2020

Along with the new interface, Twitter says it is also experimenting with hide the "Like,quot;, "Retweet,quot; and "Reply,quot; icons by default for responses, in a move that should allow more tweets to fit on a single screen. This change is also being tested in a "small group,quot; of Twitter users on iOS and on the web.

From the promotional images, the new chat interface looks like a huge improvement over what Twitter currently offers. But we'll have to wait to see how well it copes with the unrelenting chaos of Twitter in the wild before broader implementation is possible.